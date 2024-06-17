One Mzansi young lady took to social media to showcase how she drank a bottle of castor oil

The TikTok footage captured the attention of online users and generated many views, likes and comments

Netizens were shocked by the lady's footage as they rushed to the comments section to voice their opinions

A young lady in Mzansi sent people on the internet in shock mode after showcasing her antics in a video making rounds online.

A South African lady drank a bottle of castor oil in a TikTok video. Image: @mpilo.zah0

Source: TikTok

A woman downs a bottle of castor oil

The footage shared by @mpilo.zah0 showcases a woman drinking a bottle of castor oil, all in the name of "benefits." In the clip, she unveils two bottles and discloses in her TikTok caption that she drank both of them.

@mpilo.zah0's clip stunned many online users and went on to become a hit on the video platform, gathering over 447K views along with thousands of likes within three days of its publication.

Watch the video below:

Online users react to the lady's antics

Many people were confused by the lady drinking the caster oil. They flocked to the comments section to question the woman on her antics, while others expressed their thoughts.

Nothando Ngobese asked:

"Why would you do that to yourself?"

To which she responded by saying:

"The benefits."

Olebogeng shared:

"Time it takes me months to finish a bottle of that one Spoon is enough!"

Modise 2 poked fun at the woman, adding:

"Did that gang tell you what's gonna happen in the toilet?"

Motshudi Makola gushed over the lady:

"You are such a beaut even when you drink castor oil."

Alicia shared:

"It's even worse when you drink it, and then you burp after 20 minutes; now you've got the smell and the taste of it again."

Hlongstar170 commented:

"Haibo mamazi...why put yourself through that kodwa nkosi yami."

