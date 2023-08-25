Married At First Sight South Africa on the works, and the ConnectTV production company produces it

In the show, people who meet each other for the first time get married, and the show follows their married lives

Former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo is the producer of the upcoming reality show

Mzansi is about to get its rendition of the hit reality show Married At First Sight.

'Married at First Sight' was first released in the United States in the year 2016. Image: @basetsanakumalo

Source: Instagram

A new reality series is in the pipeline

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to Twitter to announce the newest addition to South African television.

"Married At First Sight South Africa coming to Mzansi Magic. Produced by Bassie Kumalo’s ConnectTV production company, the show will see a few couples (two strangers) get married and tracked by the show as newlyweds.

"The first season of this local iteration was produced by Oxyg3n Media for Lifetime Africa in 2016."

Netizens excited for new show

Netizens, who could become potential viewers, expressed excitement for the show. Many are already looking for information on how to contend on the show.

Others expressed safety concerns especially looking at the gender based violence statistics in the country.

@Vandal707 said:

"Where do I sign up, I wanna be a contestant."

@DDT_PM said:

"Lol I wonder if people will marry for fame in the end."

@MoskovichN said:

"They need to sort out lobola issues; In the 1st season, some families didn't attend/approve of the weddings cause lobola wasn't paid."

@leeleemakibs said:

"There’s too many things that could go wrong. I can’t believe the girlies are willing to risk it."

@hopingvilakazi said:

"They need to vet the men on this show very thoroughly. Imagine marrying an "alleged" ra**st or abuser at first sight."

@Dr_Uncle_ said:

"Why must we always copy everything, obviously a version of Love is Blind."

@Akhona_PQ said:

"I never watched the first season, is it real marriage or just an experiment? Yho, I can imagine being matched with someone you wouldn't entertain on a random day."

@KopanoMashishi said:

"I’m so confused. Haven’t we had MAFS? I remember going to the website for the SA show to apply. and they wouldn’t let me cuz I was underage (few months shy of 24 or 25?). The group chat, TL, FB feed and my parents laughed at me.

