A Zulu guy shared his thoughts about relationships on a podcast and went viral for his rare views

The chap highlighted that it was unnatural for men to have multiple women and that those who do have an unhappy ending

Social media users shared their opposing views on the matter and added their thoughts in a thread of TikTok comments

A Zulu man from Durban went viral yesterday after he shared his views on polygamy and why he did not support it.

The chap highlighted that men do not have the capacity to take care of multiple people, let alone themselves:

“Most men can’t handle themselves, so it’s a stretch already to try to handle one woman. What gives you the audacity to think you can handle more than one?”

The lad went on to question the men who want polygamous relationships and highlighted that it was impossible to manage themselves and a group of women who were under his care. He shared that it was dangerous for a guy to see multiple women at the same time:

“I don’t believe in polygamy. I believe that one man needs one woman.”

Man shares why polygamy is dangerous for men

The chap shared that his personal belief was inspired by his Christian lifestyle and a Biblical character who had a painful experience because he had multiple partners:

“Solomon had over 300 wives and 700 concubines, but his life did not end well.”

Although the chap does not understand the concept of polygamy, he tries not to judge those who enjoy the relationship style:

“I still believe in a marriage that's built between one man and one woman. Even Solomon, the wisest man to ever live, lost his way because of too many women. Wisdom doesn't protect you when your heart is divided - love does.”

After the Inspodcast snippet went viral online, many people shared their opposing views on the matter.

SA responds to man’s relationship preference

Social media users shared their thoughts on the man’s views in a thread of comments:

@Ⓜ️ commented:

“I wish there were more men who still believe marriage is monogamous.”

@user4649725607876 said:

“My married boyfriend can't manage us, me and his wife. He is always stressed, and I ask him why he is cheating on his wife, and he stated that he was not cheating as he was in a relationship with someone he loves.”

@𝓝𝓸𝓼𝔂 𝔃𝓸𝓷𝓭𝓲💎applauded:

“You were raised very well.”

@6khumbu2 said:

“Solomon is an example that the moment you understand that we are created for different purposes, we will stop judging and accept different purposes.”

@Bornwise Sithole commented:

“Different strokes for different folks. Each to their own.”

@nxumalo_wethu said:

“Wisdom doesn't protect you when your heart is divided.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

