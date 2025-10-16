Former music executive Nota Baloyi has responded to the love he received online after the United States revoked his VISA

This was due to the controversial personality's remarks on Charlie Kirk's assassination

In the X post, which was shared after the murder, Nota allegedly mocked the people who mourned Charlie Kirk

Nota Baloyi mentioned that he received support from many people after the US cancelled his visa.

The timeline was on fire on Wednesday, 14 October 2025, when the United States State Department revoked visas from individuals who allegedly celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi was among the few people whose visas were cancelled, and he trended for this. Taking to social media, Nota noted that some people have reached out to him.

"Can’t thank everyone individually, but I feel the love & appreciate it!"

Nota apologises for insensitive Charlie Kirk post

Realising the gravity of the situation, Nota issued a statement on his social media accounts, including his Facebook account, where he apologised for his insensitive remarks.

“I would like to make it known that I unconditionally apologise to all those who felt my post was insensitive and ill-timed in any context. I have noted the reactions and responses of no more than 10 comments to a post, which I feel were prompted by the state department’s announcement.”

In another post, he stated the US Constitution’s First Amendment protects people's freedom of speech and that he would continue speaking the truth.

“The post has been deleted, but the First Amendment protects the truth. I will keep exposing the lies. Charlie Kirk was no friend of South Africa, but not an enemy either; he was misled about us, like he was when he supported Israel!”

He mentioned that his first post had been deleted despite the US's decision to ban him from the country.

Nota previously told Briefly News that his lawyer instructed him to apply for a new one, as he is billed to do some work in the states in 2026.

“I’ve known about this since the 9th of October and have instructed my immigration lawyers to reapply for a different Visa, which I will need for work and travel and am scheduled to do in 2026. This revocation is not a bad one, and therefore I see no reason why my lawyer will not be able to succeed in securing the type of Visa I require to travel to the US next year,” Nota Baloyi said.

Attorney offers Nota and more legal aid

In a previous report from Briefly News, and award-winning American attorney offered pro bono assistance to Nota Baloyi and others whose visas were cancelled for allegedly celebrating Charlie Kirk's death

The attorney shared details about how the affected individuals can get pro bono assistance if they need the services.

Social media applauded the gesture, while some shared why legal action would not succeed. “If your visa was denied or revoked due to Charlie Kirk-related speech, the Consular Accountability Project (@ConsularActProj) is interested in representing you pro bono.”

