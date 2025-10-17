A South African delivery driver opened up about his earnings in a viral interview that challenged how people view the profession

The clip sparked massive conversations about hustle culture and what true financial success looks like in today’s economy

Viewers were left feeling inspired by his honesty and confidence, saying his story gave them a new perspective on hard work

South Africans praised a delivery driver’s viral confession that revealed how rewarding the hustle can be when you truly put in the effort, no matter the job.

A TikTok video posted by @culture.and.vibes.pod on October 16, 2025, got South Africans talking after a delivery driver opened up about how much he earns from his job. In the short clip, the man sat down for an interview and spoke openly about his income, his lifestyle, and what people often get wrong about his line of work. The video exposed that most delivery drivers make more money than some people working in corporate jobs, and it quickly caught attention because of how honestly he broke down his earnings. He shared that he used to work for Mr D and made around R12,000 per month, a figure that surprised many viewers. He explained that income often depends on which company a driver works for, and while some earn less, others can easily take home R20,000 a month.

While many people still underestimate the rewards of delivery jobs, the video posted by user @culture.and.vibes.pod highlighted how the industry can be highly rewarding for those willing to put in the effort. The driver’s confidence and sense of pride were evident as he spoke about being able to afford things some people assume are out of reach. He mentioned that outside of work, he enjoys a lifestyle that many wouldn’t expect, even using a high-end Apple device that many people dream of owning. His message was clear: delivery drivers are working-class heroes who often go unnoticed despite hustling hard to earn a living.

Mzansi appreciates delivery driver’s honesty

Within just a day, the video gained over 1,700 likes and a stream of comments from viewers around South Africa. he post sparked conversations about how delivery drivers are often misjudged based on their appearance, even though their earnings sometimes surpass traditional nine-to-five jobs. It was also widely shared on social media, with many users saying the man’s story challenged their perceptions of what success really looks like. The clip continued to trend across TikTok’s ‘For You’ pages, further fuelling curiosity about how much delivery riders actually make.

Viewers were quick to show appreciation for his transparency, saying it was refreshing to see someone proudly talking about their work without shame. Many said the clip motivated them to look at alternative income opportunities, while others simply praised his dedication. The post left a positive mark on social media, with most users agreeing that every hustle deserves respect. For many South Africans, the video was a reminder that success comes in many forms and that hard work pays off, even on two wheels.

Here's what Mzansi had to say

Katlego said:

“That’s why I don’t judge anyone; I know a security guard who drives a Golf 7 GTI.”

Siseko Langa Luciano wrote:

“I’ve always known these guys make good money and live simply. A friend of mine actually owns an apartment through this industry; he bought it fully developed under property development. I was shocked and amazed.”

Devashan Naidoo commented:

“People are too lazy to do this job, and I blame society for creating unrealistic standards.”

Laurian20 said:

“You people need to stop doing shows like this, especially because of how South Africans are coming for foreigners.”

Say_it_again Wrote:

“Bro, red flag. Don’t expose us, you’re putting us drivers in danger, bro. 😏💀”

instincts commented:

“You surely sweat for that 12k; eyy, kunzima ukuba uvelaphi. (It’s hard being Velaphi.)”

Mr Smith said:

“It’s not that you’re broke; it’s just hard work with no benefits.”

Culture & Vibes Podcast wrote:

“Some of these delivery guys are making serious money. 💰”

