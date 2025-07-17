A young woman posted a TikTok video about her experience working as an e-delivery service driver

The lady posted some of the challenges she's faced while trying to make an honest living to make ends meet

People were inspired by the young lady who posted a video detailing one encounter that made her stop working

A hard worker posted a TikTok video of one of her sources of income. She revealed that working as a delivery person gave her good money, but there were disadvantages.

The young lady was open about how working in the delivery service industry was not easy because of judgmental people. Online users were inspired by the young lady who did the most to make money.

A TikToker, @nothingaestheticswithkea, shared that working as a delivery driver for Uber Eats was going well until she got discouraged. The young lady said that one day she saw women who were recording her and laughing after seeing her Uber Eats delivery uniform at a mall. She said the experience gave her anxiety and made her stop working as a delivery driver, but she still misses the money.

In a follow-up video, the lady assured people that she was going back to making money as a delivery driver. She was getting ready to hit the road on her Big Boy motorcycle as she geared up, putting on a helmet, ready for a day's work of delivery.

A woman shared her experience working in a male-dominated job as a delivery driver. Image: Capuski

Source: Getty Images

South Africa supports female delivery driver

Online users told the woman to ignore anyone who sees her job as a delivery driver negatively. People commented with words of encouragement and admiration for the hardworking lady. Watch the video of the woman explaining why she stopped below:

Turfies Exam Care Packages 🍿said:

"Rule number 1 : Never be ashamed of your hustle!"

Mzu Dlamini🌾advised:

"Don't stop. Never let people mess with your mind I'm 25 and a taxi driver 🤷‍♂️the stigma is there but I'm making money."

Pretty🦋wrote:

"That time I wanna be a delivery lady because I'm tired of being unemployed. Please don’t care what people will say."

Confidence Gomolemo commented:

"That time I'm thinking of doing something with my Kia Picanto since we'll I'm unemployed, still deciding on takealot or whatever is available for me to do."

Mpho Irene gushed:

"I'm so proud of you stranger ❤️"

Tshepanghlalele4 cheered her on:

"Don’t stop. Go back 🙏🏾"

Bongani Mzantsi added:

"My sister focus please. What we need in this world is money."

Volkswagen remarked:

"People won't even transfer R20. Keep your head high and keep moving."

