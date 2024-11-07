One man who is a delivery driver left South Africans in a fit of laughter after he was captured chasing a hun

The lady ran away with the gent's motorbike, and the video gained massive traction on social media

People could not help but laugh as they rushed to the comments section, cracking jokes, and some expressed their thoughts

A video of a delivery driver and a woman went viral on social media, causing many people to burst into laughter.

A delivery driver chased a woman who drove off with his bike in a TikTok video. Image: @wami_x0

Source: TikTok

Delivery driver chases woman after bike joyride

The young delivery driver was kind enough to let a lady explore his motorbike, as seen in a video shared by TikTok user @wami_x0.

In the clip, the woman appeared to have little to no knowledge of the bike, and the gent was a true gentleman who helped her get on and try riding it. As the footage continued, the lady drove off on the motorbike like a pro, and the man began chasing after her, leaving netizens floored.

@wami_x0's video captured many people's attention and was well-received among online users, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments.

Take a look at the hilarious video below:

Mzansi finds joy in the woman's antics

The lady's shenanigans amused South Africans, who took to the comments section to poke fun at the delivery driver.

Tshegofatso Ny expressed:

"The driver running behind her is sending me yho."

Tamia said:

"Bathong did she survive?"

Mpumy.y wrote:

"The tears I just cried? uDriver undibulele."

TK was amused:

"I almost stopped breathing."

Katlego Sharon commented:

"Yhooo I am dying of laughter."

Pupil saves delivery man from getting robbed

Briefly News previously reported a video of a delivery driver almost getting robbed in Snake Park, Soweto, in Johannesburg, which has caused an uproar online.

The clip reveals the delivery driver fighting to maintain possession of his bag while the pupils persistently block his path. Contrary to initial assumptions, the pupils intervened to prevent a robbery rather than engaging in any criminal activity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News