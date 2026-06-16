Mamelodi Sundowns have officially unveiled Antonio van Wyk as their latest acquisition after completing a deal with Austrian outfit SV Ried.

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The 24-year-old winger is no stranger to South African football, having previously turned out for Stellenbosch FC before making the move abroad two seasons ago. Reports of an agreement between Sundowns and SV Ried had surfaced weeks earlier, with the transfer now formally confirmed.

"Antonio Van Wyk is officially part of the Yellow Family. Let's welcome him the Masandawana way," Sundowns announced through their official platforms on Tuesday.

Van Wyk leaves Austria after making 53 appearances for SV Ried, contributing four goals and seven assists during his spell with the club. His efforts played a role in helping the team secure promotion to the country's top flight. Prior to his European adventure, the former Ubuntu Football Academy graduate spent three seasons with Stellenbosch.

The attacker expressed his delight at returning home to join one of Africa's most successful clubs.

"My time in Europe was an incredible experience that allowed me to grow both as a player and as a person. Joining one of the biggest clubs on the continent, a club known for its rich history, high standards and winning mentality, is a special moment for me," Van Wyk said in his introductory interview.

Addressing the Sundowns faithful, he added: "The passion and support you have for this club are unmatched, and I can't wait to experience that atmosphere on matchdays. I'm excited about this new chapter. My name is Antonio van Wyk, and I'm proud to be Yellow."

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Van Wyk is expected to strengthen Sundowns as they seek to reclaim the Premier Soccer League title after Orlando Pirates ended their dominance last season. Masandawana had lifted the trophy in eight consecutive campaigns and were chasing a ninth straight crown before the Buccaneers brought their remarkable run to an end, snapping a 14-year wait in the process.

Further adjustments to the squad are anticipated as head coach Miguel Cardoso continues to shape his team ahead of another domestic campaign while also targeting success in the CAF Champions League.

Source: Briefly News