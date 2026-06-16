Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has faced growing criticism following South Africa's 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The experienced Belgian mentor adopted a cautious 5-3-2 system, prioritising defensive solidity. However, Mexico capitalised on their attacking opportunities throughout the contest, leaving South Africa empty-handed. Elsewhere in Group A, South Korea edged the Czech Republic 2-1, a result that saw Bafana Bafana slip to the foot of the standings.

The setback has complicated South Africa's hopes of progressing to the knockout rounds, with Broos' men now under pressure to produce positive results in their remaining group fixtures to keep their World Cup dream alive.

Goss defends Broos

Ricardo Goss, the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper currently out on loan and part of the squad in Mexico, has come to Broos' defence. The shot-stopper believes some of the criticism directed at the national team coach has been unfair, especially when it comes from individuals with extensive experience in the game.

"It's disappointing to hear some of the comments from people who have been involved in football for so many years," Goss told reporters.

"When those remarks come from people you've played alongside, you don't expect such negativity from them.

"Unfortunately, I don't think we're being realistic enough as South Africans. I'm not saying we shouldn't aim to win every match, but I do feel the coach is being treated unfairly. If you look at what he has achieved with the national team, it has been remarkable and something we haven't experienced for quite some time.

"Playing at the World Cup is every player's dream, and perhaps those criticising also wished they could have been here. We remain a positive group. At AFCON, we lost our opening game 2-0 but still managed to recover and secure the bronze medal. That's an experience we can use as motivation during this tournament.

"Of course, these are completely different competitions and the level of opposition isn't the same. But if we can rediscover the mentality we showed heading into the Namibia match, I believe we have what it takes to advance from the group," Goss added.

South Africa will now shift their focus to Thursday's crucial Group A encounter against the Czech Republic on June 18.

Source: Briefly News