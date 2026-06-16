Hollywood star Thuso Mbedu wasted no time in addressing the viral claims that she is romantically involved with veteran broadcaster DJ Sbu

The Underground Railroad actress offered a stern yet savage clapback that immediately put the unverified rumours to rest, effectively stopping them in their tracks

Meanwhile, DJ Sbu took a more elusive approach, breaking his silence with a mysterious message that left many fans guessing

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Thuso Mbedu offered a stern yet savage response to the DJ Sbu dating claims. Images: thuso.mbedu, djsbulive

Source: Instagram

Social media was thrown into an absolute frenzy on Monday, 15 June 2026, following wild and unverified claims that veteran radio host DJ Sbu is dating Hollywood actress Thuso Mbedu.

The rumour originated from none other than infamous X (formerly Twitter) troll ChrisExcel102, who casually tossed a match into the dry grass by tweeting, "DJ Sbu is dating Thuso Mbedu kanti?" Within minutes, the post spread like wildfire across multiple social media platforms, forcing a swift and incredibly raw response from The Woman King star.

Known for keeping her personal life completely locked away from the public eye, Thuso stunned fans by replying directly under the troll's original post. Clearly exhausted by fake news, the 34-year-old actress delivered a blunt, legendary one-liner.

"Unyoko loyo."

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The classic Zulu insult instantly sent the timeline into fits of laughter, with fans praising the actress for choosing violence to protect her peace.

On the other side of the camp, DJ Sbu initially ignored the noise entirely on Monday, spending his day engaging with Bafana Bafana and FIFA World Cup content. However, the MoFaya founder couldn't stay quiet forever. In the early hours of Tuesday, 16 June, he took to X to drop a cryptic quote.

"Even when people lie, the people know the truth."

Thuso Mbedu immediately shut down the rumours that she was secretly dating DJ Sbu. Images: thuso.mbedu, djsbulive

Source: Instagram

The stars are known for keeping their romantic life private, remaining heavily focused on major career milestones that continue to cement their legacies

DJ Sbu recently made waves across the financial and entertainment sectors after revealing that he was once offered a staggering R1 billion for his energy drink brand, MoFaya.

Meanwhile, Thuso Mbedu has been trending for her global achievements, recently opening up about her experience working on Children of Blood and Bone, a highly anticipated, star-studded Hollywood film featuring Regina King, Damson Idris, and Amandla Stenberg, set to premiere in March 2027.

Given these massive individual wins, sceptical fans were quick to dismiss the relationship gossip entirely, pointing out that the only actual "receipt" linking the two megastars is a completely harmless, years-old photograph taken when they casually bumped into each other in America.

See the viral posts below.

Social media reacts to viral dating rumours

Online users were hysterical over Thuso's unfiltered and savage reply to the rumours.

Lovejoyn_mlaba was amused:

"I forgot that she is from our neighbourhood."

tcmbhele1 laughed:

"Chris finally found a rumour owner who responds immediately."

Titizma1 was in stitches:

"First time seeing my girl here, and they're making her swear."

Thuso Mbedu's savage clapback to the rumours left fans in stitches. Image: thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Vutshil_malulek reacted:

"I had to verify if this is really her account."

PryvateFigure wrote:

"I knew you wouldn't let this go."

abutipiano said:

"And the gloves are off!"

Sdumo Mtshali slams Jonasi Gomora

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sdumo Mtshali's reaction to his toxic and controversial character on The Polygamist, Jonasi Gomora.

The award-winning actor did not hold back as he spoke candidly about Gomora, describing him as an animal and shaming his lifestyle.

Source: Briefly News