South African DJ and podcaster DJ Sbu recently revealed in an interview that he rejected a R1 billion buyout for MoFaya

In his explanation, DJ Sbu shared that his business partners were divided over this decision, but mentioned why he decided not to sell

The star was previously trolled for being the ambassador or the face of MoFaya and not the actual owner of it

DJ Sbu claimed that he rejected a R1B payout for MoFaya. Image: DJ Sbu

Source: Facebook

South African media personality DJ Sbu had tongues wagging when he revealed that he was approached by potential buyers for MoFaya.

In an interview, DJ Sbu, who remains firm that he is the owner of MoFaya, said that he was offered R1 billion for a buyout, but he was not budging. Mzansi had quiet a lot to say, and the reactions are split.

DJ Sbu speaks on MoFaya buyout

In a video clip shared by @busisiwe_bubu on Monday, 20 April, DJ Sbu revealed that they were given an opportunity for a billion, but he turned it down.

"The last opportunity we had was for R1B," he said and the host was flabbergasted. DJ Sbu further emphasised that he has business partners that want to cash in on the business

"You have got business partners in this thing, and some want to sell, some want to cash out on this thing. But now you are interested, but what's nice about this is that it is validation that you are on the right track," he excitedly said.

When asked why he cares so much about the company, so much that he is not willing to sell it, Sbu stated that most brands value companies based on his much people are interested in paying for it.

"If you are willing to be humble or patient enough, and continue on that struggle, they will come back with more. There is never anyone who will offer you less than this. But this requires patience, heart and courage, as well as a solid mindset."

Sbu previously bragged about making R1200 in just 30 minutes by seling MoFaya in Braamfontein.

Mzansi in disbelief over DJ Sbu's claims

Below are some of the reactions online as people called DJ Sbu's bluff:

@mmboneni3 laughed:

"He's being dramatic. He thinks we are all from Hammanskraal."

@4Inside_Edge asked:

"Why the exaggeration though? He could’ve just said lots of money."

@Skhulile_Masek questioned:

"How many people drink energy drink a day around you? But you still doubting what he is saying?"

@masemolasabelo0 said:

"He's slowly turning into Vusi Thembekwayo, you can't refuse a billion and run after Ispeed the next day."

@FreeSpirit_04 argued:

"MoFaya is not an invention, but a rebranding of a product that had already made a downward curve in its market graph. I don’t know who lied to DJ Sbu that he could invest almost everything in a product from which people were already starting to move away. If he launched just before or at the same time as that PowerPlay energy drink, he would have a better chance. When MoFaya launched, South Africans were already moving towards clean eating and there were already more than 5 other brands trying to survive in the energy drink market. I called it within the first year that this project was going to fail dismally and it doesn’t please me to see that I was right."

DJ Sbu spoke out about rejectig a R1 billion offer for MoFaya. Image: DJ Sbu

Source: Facebook

DJ Sbu discusses MoFaya ownership

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Sbu discussed the ownership of MoFaya as he addressed some of the hateful comments from social media.

His message was directed to the people who said he was only the brand ambassador, and he did not actually own the beverage.

Source: Briefly News