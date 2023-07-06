DJ Sbu has hit back at people who mocked him by claiming that he does not own MoFaya Energy Drink

MoFaya holds the title of being the first black-owned energy drink in South Africa, and the DJ co-founded it

Sbu said MoFaya is not owned by him only but is owned by the people who are behind it and the people who purchase it

DJ Sbu speaks highly of the MoFaya brand and his pride in his team. Image: @djsbulive

Source: Instagram

DJ Sbu has clarified his stance about the confusion behind MoFaya ownership.

He subtly responded to the people who said he does not own the brand, which has officially been named as the Miss South Africa 2023 sponsor.

DJ Sbu gives a subtle response to the MoFaya critics

Instead of clapping back fiercely at the critics, DJ Sbu opted to speak highly of MoFaya and its impact on certain communities.

According to TshisaLIVE, on his YouTube channel, DJ Sbu said he couldn't care less about people's negative opinions.

“My response to those who say MoFaya is not mine. I'd like to confirm and say you are correct. It definitely isn't mine because Mofaya is yours."

Sbu then listed all the titles, labels and insults people use to refer to him. He said that, in the end, language is man-made and spoke about the history of telepathy.

"I'm okay with you calling me an ambassador, you can call me a hustler, you can call me an entrepreneur."

DJ Sbu gives kudos to the people who are actively involved in making MoFaya a success

The former radio presenter said he is proud of all the parties involved in the making of MoFaya.

“I'm just proud of the team that we are at MoFaya, all the co-founders, those who are still part of it, those who are not a part of it anymore. The team working on the ground, the people that are selling it every day, the people that are buying it on a daily basis."

He said he is proud of himself for being a part of a brand that inspires people to do better and create opportunities for themselves.

DJ Announces partnership with Miss South Africa

Taking to his Instagram page, DJ Sbu said MoFaya has partnered with Miss South Africa to sponsor the 2023 paegant.

DJ Sbu criticised for advertising MoFaya in an aeroplane

Briefly News previously reported that netizens slammed DJ Sbu for advertising MoFaya in a flight filled with international passengers.

Many people thought he took it a bit too far and called him annoying.

He has always advertised MoFaya and was never afraid of walking through busy roads to speak about it.

