DJ Sbu's street hustle with MoFaya drinks in Small Street, Bloemfontein, has gone viral as he earns R1200 in 30 minutes, reaching pedestrians and drivers alike

Fans reacted to his dedication, with many admiring his willingness to hustle despite his fame

However, some social media users argued that his sales success stems from his celebrity status rather than the product alone

DJ Sbu is back on the streets to sell his famous MoFaya drinks. A video of the star hustling in the streets of Small Street, Bloemfontein, has gone viral on social media.

DJ Sbu goes back to street hustling

Famous media personality DJ Sbu is the kind of person who doesn't mind standing in the streets and selling his products. The star recently revealed that he is back to hustling on the roads.

A video of the radio presenter selling his MoFaya drinks in Small Street, Bloemfontein, was shared on the microblogging platform X by MDN News. The trending clip shows DJ Sbu going to taxis, car drivers, and pedestrians to sell his product. The caption read:

"DJ Sbu make R1200 in just 30 minutes by selling MOFAYA in Small Street, Bloemfontein."

Fans react to DJ Sbu hustling on the streets

Social media users shared their thoughts on the video. Some applauded the star for putting his celebrity status aside and hustling like every South African. While others said, people were buying because it was him selling.

@_Lolo_Pat commented:

"🤣 🤣 There are people who won't support you because it's you and there are those who will because it's you."

@ministerTP__ added:

"This is cause it’s DJ Sbu, wena Thabang you won’t make that R1200 even in a day."

@Dr_Shiyaklenga wrote:

"People are buying because he's DJ Sbu."

@mabasotf commented:

"This is mugging not hustling."

@Melo_Malebo added:

"Why’s he allowing himself to look like that? Is it liberation?"

@sthedoingthings said:

"Sbu is using his fame to make that. Go wena Thulani ,you might not make even R100 from that."

@SA_Tourism1 added:

"Dj Sbu is really a hard worker."

@KhuluBokang said:

"Give those mofayas to and ordinary man, you'll see he'll make half of that money in a day, people buy because it's him, not because they want it."

DJ Sbu celebrates daughter's birthday

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African radio personality DJ Sbu recently celebrated his daughter's special day as she marks another year around the sun.

The South African Radio 2000 host DJ Sbu had something special and important to celebrate after he defended the famous philanthropist BI Phakathi on social media following accusations that he is a scammer.

Source: Briefly News