The Radio 2000 host DJ Sbu recently celebrated his daughter's special day on social media

The media and radio personality posted a picture of himself and his daughter on his social media page, wishing her a happy birthday

Many netizens also flooded the comment section wishing the celebrity's daughter a happy birthday

DJ Sbu celebrated his daughter's special day. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

South African radio personality DJ Sbu recently celebrated his daughter's special day as she marks another year around the sun.

DJ Sbu's daughter celebrates her birthday as she turns 11

The South African Radio 2000 host DJ Sbu had something special and important to celebrate after he defended the famous philanthropist BI Phakathi on social media following accusations that he is a scammer.

The star's daughter turned 11 recently, and DJ Sbu celebrated her birthday on social media. The former Friends Like These host shared a picture of him and his 111-year-old girl on his social media pages and captioned it:

"Happy 11th Birthday my Princess!"

See the post below:

Fans wish DJ Sbu's daughter a happy birthday

Shortly after the media personality shared the post on social media, many fans and followers flooded the comment section with birthday wishes. Here's what they had to say:

Marginator Mikestar wrote:

"She looks more like a female version of you happy birthday to her."

Bossyo Mswenko said:

"Happy birthday to her."

Pst Rodger Rivimbi responded:

"Happy birthday to her and many more years to come."

Desire' Thomas replied:

"Happy birthday girl Wawa. I wish you love, joy and God’s blessings upon your life."

Lebo Leonard Shiburi-Modise commented:

"Happy birthday to her."

Karabo Khesari Mokoena KaMzangwa mentioned:

"Happiest birthday to her. May God grant her many more years to live for. More life, more riches and more blessings ."

Source: Briefly News