A throwback video of DJ Sbu discussing the ownership of MoFaya has resurfaced, and he addressed some of the hateful comments from social media

The video, along with the hate, came after the drink was announced as the official ambassador for Miss South Africa 2023

DJ Sbu responded to the people who said he was only the brand ambassador, and he did not actually own the beverage

South African entrepreneur and radio presenter DJ Sbu was the talk of the town recently following a resurfaced video.

In the X(Twitter) post shared by @ThisIsColbert, DJ Sbu addressed the hateful comments from users regarding the ownership of MoFaya.

Who owns MoFaya?

Well, the answer according to DJ Sbu is straightforward: You. Not him, but you!

In the video, DJ Sbu addressed the hateful comments from social media users who accused him of being the brand ambassador for the drink rather than the actual owner, as he claimed. The brand has been proudly advertised as the first black-owned energy drink in South Africa.

"My response to those who say MoFaya is not mine, I'd like to confirm and say you are correct. It definitely does not belong to me. Because MoFaya is yours," he said while waiting for his flight at the Cape Town International Airport.

In the video, Sbu, while sipping on the energy drink, said he was going through the old social media posts and was in awe of how the brand has grown. He further went on to say people can call him names and label him with whatever words they wish, but "ultimately language is man-made." Sbu was previously dragged by a vendor's son after he asked him why he did not sell MoFaya.

"I'm OK, and you can call me a brand ambassador, you can call me a hustler," he said in part.

In May this year, Sbu spoke proudly of the beverage and how massive it has grown.

"11 years later and we’ve one of the most prolific beverage companies in South Africa. Thank you for the support, Mzansi, we couldn’t do it without!"

Mzansi reacts to DJ Sbu's video

Social media users responded to DJ Sbu's video with mixed reactions:

@Leo_rocks said:

"You're too old to worry about what people think. You know who you are, where you come from, your story, your strengths...you don't need validation from anyone. Unless it's Nota Baloyi."

@djstago stated:

"One thing about Sbu. He speaks well."

@LindaniButhel16 claimed:

"Lol, guys check CIPC and see who owns the MoFaya company and brand. Sbuda is not there."

@Trialzzz1vjoked:

"Thought the ‘O’ in Mofaya stood for O’Sbu."

DJ Sbu has clarified MoFaya ownership in a resurfaced video. Image: Djsbulive

Source: Getty Images

DJ Sbu honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Sbu was recognised at the Township Entrepreneurs Alliance and was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for his work in the entrepreneurial and arts spaces.

“Honouring Sbusiso ‘DJ Sbu’ Leope for his long-standing contribution to South Africa’s creative, entrepreneurial, and social impact landscape. His journey continues to inspire generations to dream boldly, work with purpose, and uplift their communities,” TEA said in a statement.

Source: Briefly News