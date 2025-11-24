Content creator NoChill God reportedly owes The South African Revenue Services (SARS) R200,000

Taking to Instagram, the influencer admitted that he does owe money to SARS, but explained how this came about

NoChill also mentioned how he intended to use this experience to educate other content creators about the importance of compliance

Influencer NoChill God admits to owing SARS R200K.

The South African Revenue Services (SARS) hit influencer and content creator Ndivhuwo Muhanelwa with a hefty bill. The social media star has since broken his silence on the article and confessed.

Taking to Instagram, the creator said the newspaper article was factual and that he does indeed owe SARS.

"This is not gossip. This is not a scandal. This is a lesson every South African creator needs," he started.

How did NoChill's SARS bill add up?

NoChill God said he approached SARS and asked for assistance, and applied for VDP. He said that he intended to lead by example, and he opened up to show other creators the importance of being compliant.

"I faced everything head-on because leadership requires honesty," he said.

He said he was not ashamed by the news of his tax bill; however, he saw this as an opportunity to grow and learn from his mistakes. On how it reached R200K, NoChill explained that he did everything, from production to paying people salaries and purchasing equipment. He stated that he was unaware that, according to the rules of provisional tax, this meant that he was running a microbusiness, so he needed to file. This came after SARS stated its intentions to tax influencers.

"I didn’t know the rules around provisional tax, late filings, and declaring ALL income, from Meta to brand deals. And like most creators, I thought: 'If the brand pays me, it’s my money to use.' Nobody told us we’re actually running MICROBUSINESSES," he stated.

Influencer NoChill admitted to owing SARS R200K.

The star then stated that when he was given this bill, he did not fight it because it was the truth, according to him.

"But the day I learned the truth, I didn’t run. I didn’t hide. I didn’t fight SARS. I submitted myself. I took responsibility. And I’m using this moment to educate. Because if I don’t speak, thousands of creators will repeat my mistake." he added.

NoChill further pleaded with the organisation to educate content creators before they penalise them by partnering with some of them. He then asked his fellow creators to file and not under-declare, so they do not find themselves in his shoes.

Peeps hailed the influencer for learning from his mistakes. Like j.u.s.t_ed who said, "Good that you learned the lesson and you want to extend the lesson to others.. BUT we all heard of the artist's story with SARS, and I’m sure you did too. This is a case of ignorance, not a case of NOBODY TOLD YOU (coz you heard of such cases before), but we learn and do better, I admire that!"

