Former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star Ashley Ogle refused to accept her South African Social Media Award (SASMA)

The influencer was nominated in three categories, and she walked away with two, but she accepted none

Mzansi was shocked by this, and they trolled her, with many people roping in her former partner, Sweet Guluva

'BB Mzansi' sytar Ashley Ogle did not accept her two awards at the SASMA.

Source: Instagram

People were left dumbfounded when former Big Brother Mzansi star Ashley Ogle refused to accept her awards at the South African Social Media Awards (SASMA).

The awards took place on Saturday, 22 November, in Randburg. Ogle's reasoning for not accepting the trophies did not make any sense to social media users, and they dragged her for filth.

Why Ashley refused award

The once-popular housemate was up for three awards at the SASMAs. She won two of them: Popular Hashtag of the Year and Emerging Social Media Personality of the Year.

In a TikTok video by @kgalalelo.tlhoael, Ashley left her award on stage, saying she would leave it for whoever wanted it. Ashley Ogle thanked God and her fan base for the award, saying they were the ones who made the award possible.

"I did say that if I do not get three out of three this award belonged to anyone. So I'm about to leave it here. Thank you so much," she said as she placed the award on the podium.

Accepting her second award, the star elaborated on why she had chosen not to take the first one. According to Daily Sun, Ashley did not want to accept an award that her fans had voted for and contributed money towards. She said her international awards, including the Brand Impact Award at the 2025 Chery Global Summit in China, were based on statistics and did not require people to pay money to vote.

"I feel like they (Ash Angels) deserve more, they deserve better and I really and truly appreciate you guys...I have won awards where people didn't have to pay money for them. I've won global awards where people just voted for me out of statistics, and I'm very thankful for that," she was quoted saying. "This one, unfortunately, we had to raise a lot," she mentioned.

Ashley said it is only right that she does not accept the awards, but she appreciated her fans. At the end of the show, her fans allegedly awarded her with a R100K cash prize.

'BB Mzansi' reality TV star Ashley Ogle left her SASMAs on stage.

Source: Instagram

Social media was left confused by Ashley's decision. Many people dragged her. Like MaNzima sho said, "They said we are healous when we told you guys about this girl."

Calebblakeeee added, "This is not the Ashley Ogle I know. And Ssmoya said, "Sweet Guluva was right about her. He tried to warn us."

Watch the clip of her accepting the first award below:

Ashley awarded money for her 27th birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, reality TV star Ashley Ogle celebrated her 27th birthday on Tuesday, 4 November 2025.

Her fans surprised her with presents worth more than R81,000, including an iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

