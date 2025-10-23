Ashley Ogle was honoured at the 2025 Chery Global Summit held in Wuhu, China

Ogle shared the news with her Instagram fans on Tuesday, 21 October 2025, with a special motivational message

Instagram users filled the comments section with congratulatory messages and well-wishes

'Big Brother Mzansi' star Ashley Ogle won an international award at the Chery Global Summit in China. Image: ash_leythebrand

Halala! Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 contestant Ashley Ogle has reached another personal milestone.

Despite being unable to go all the way and win the coveted Big Brother Mzansi grand prize after being voted out by other housemates, Ashley Ogle won the hearts of the reality TV show’s viewers. She continues to make her Big Brother Mzansi fans proud with every new brand deal she lands and the personal milestones she achieves. Ashley Ogle had the Ashes and Ash angels, as her legion of fans is known, beaming with pride after she announced that she had won an award in China.

Ashley Ogle bags an award in China

On Tuesday, 21 October 2025, Ashley Ogle announced that she had won the coveted Brand Impact Award at the 2025 Chery Global Summit in China. According to a report by The South African, the Brand Impact Award is a recognition of her exceptional influence and dedication as an ambassador for Chery South Africa.

Taking to her official Instagram account to celebrate winning the Brand Impact Award at the 2025 Chery Global Summit in China. She thanked God and her devoted fans for helping her win the coveted gong. She ended the announcement with a motivational message to her fans and followers. The post was captioned:

“It can only be God, Ashes and Ash angels… May we never be so tired that we give up, because it is within our breaking that we learn how to build.”

See the post below:

Social media reacts after Ashley Ogle wins award in China

In the comments section, several social media users congratulated Ashley Ogle on winning the Brand Impact Award at the 2025 Chery Global Summit in China.

Here are some of the comments:

wenzy_m gushed:

“Extremely proud of you, Ash 🥺. Congratulations on the win. Cheers to many more 🥂. Oh, and you look ravishing 😍!”

thisismvelo shared:

“I am so proud of you, my Ashe 😍❤️I always knew you’re meant for a big thing in life ❤️look now God is not playing about you 🥹👏❤️”

zah_dlamini said:

“Congrats, big Ash. God's timing is perfect. We give him all the praise🙌❤️”

portia_mhlakaza replied:

“The real deal ❤️ I don't regret being an Ash angel ❤️🔥”

owamikhumalo24 shared:

“Ashes and Ash-Angels will never give up on their Maddie🔥😍👏PROUD being part of the journey, PROUD to be an Ash-Angel💯🫶”

lunihle gushed:

“I choose a winner this season 🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️ I can't stop loving you!! Congratulations on all your achievements thus far”

Fans congratulated Ashley Ogle after she was honoured in China. Image: ash_leythebrand

Ashley Ogle leads 2025 SASMAs nominations

This isn't the only award that Ashley Ogle is up for in 2025.

Briefly News reported that Ashley Ogle was nominated for the 2025 South African Social Media Awards. The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant and YouTuber Lasizwe secured the most nominations.

Lasizwe's hilarious content has made him internet famous, while Ogle's appearance on Big Brother Mzansi made her an overnight celebrity, and together, they have taken social media by storm.

