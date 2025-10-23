'Big Brother Mzansi' Star Ashley Ogle Wins International Award at Chery Global Summit in China
- Ashley Ogle was honoured at the 2025 Chery Global Summit held in Wuhu, China
- Ogle shared the news with her Instagram fans on Tuesday, 21 October 2025, with a special motivational message
- Instagram users filled the comments section with congratulatory messages and well-wishes
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Halala! Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 contestant Ashley Ogle has reached another personal milestone.
Despite being unable to go all the way and win the coveted Big Brother Mzansi grand prize after being voted out by other housemates, Ashley Ogle won the hearts of the reality TV show’s viewers. She continues to make her Big Brother Mzansi fans proud with every new brand deal she lands and the personal milestones she achieves. Ashley Ogle had the Ashes and Ash angels, as her legion of fans is known, beaming with pride after she announced that she had won an award in China.
SA reacts to viral 'Generations: The Legacy' graveyard clip: "Background looks like 'Takalane Sesame'"
Ashley Ogle bags an award in China
On Tuesday, 21 October 2025, Ashley Ogle announced that she had won the coveted Brand Impact Award at the 2025 Chery Global Summit in China. According to a report by The South African, the Brand Impact Award is a recognition of her exceptional influence and dedication as an ambassador for Chery South Africa.
ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!
Taking to her official Instagram account to celebrate winning the Brand Impact Award at the 2025 Chery Global Summit in China. She thanked God and her devoted fans for helping her win the coveted gong. She ended the announcement with a motivational message to her fans and followers. The post was captioned:
“It can only be God, Ashes and Ash angels… May we never be so tired that we give up, because it is within our breaking that we learn how to build.”
See the post below:
Social media reacts after Ashley Ogle wins award in China
In the comments section, several social media users congratulated Ashley Ogle on winning the Brand Impact Award at the 2025 Chery Global Summit in China.
Here are some of the comments:
wenzy_m gushed:
“Extremely proud of you, Ash 🥺. Congratulations on the win. Cheers to many more 🥂. Oh, and you look ravishing 😍!”
thisismvelo shared:
“I am so proud of you, my Ashe 😍❤️I always knew you’re meant for a big thing in life ❤️look now God is not playing about you 🥹👏❤️”
zah_dlamini said:
“Congrats, big Ash. God's timing is perfect. We give him all the praise🙌❤️”
portia_mhlakaza replied:
“The real deal ❤️ I don't regret being an Ash angel ❤️🔥”
owamikhumalo24 shared:
“Ashes and Ash-Angels will never give up on their Maddie🔥😍👏PROUD being part of the journey, PROUD to be an Ash-Angel💯🫶”
lunihle gushed:
“I choose a winner this season 🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️ I can't stop loving you!! Congratulations on all your achievements thus far”
Ashley Ogle leads 2025 SASMAs nominations
This isn't the only award that Ashley Ogle is up for in 2025.
Briefly News reported that Ashley Ogle was nominated for the 2025 South African Social Media Awards. The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant and YouTuber Lasizwe secured the most nominations.
Lasizwe's hilarious content has made him internet famous, while Ogle's appearance on Big Brother Mzansi made her an overnight celebrity, and together, they have taken social media by storm.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za