On Wednesday, 22 October 2025, Generations: The Legacy shared a teaser of one of its current main storylines

The teaser featured Ntando and Ausi Nokwazi, portrayed by Tinah Mnumzana, in a cemetery

Social media users ridiculed the production quality, saying it looked like Takalane Sesame

Long-running South African soapie Generations: The Legacy is back in the headlines for the wrong reasons after a clip was shared online.

The SABC1 show is known for occasionally changing its cast and storylines to keep viewers glued to the small screen. Despite this, Generations: The Legacy often finds itself trending for the wrong reasons, such as the bad acting skills of its cast. Now, the long-running soapie is a topic of discussion over its set, which left South Africans on social media in stitches.

Generations: The Legacy teases graveyard scene

On Wednesday, 22 October 2025, Generations: The Legacy shared a teaser of an upcoming episode on X. The clip shows Ntando, who is on a quest to know the identity of his father, with Ausi Nokwazi Lukhozi (played by veteran actress Tinah Mnumzana), in a cemetery.

In the clip, Ntando is kneeling before the grave of someone whom Ausi Nokwazi told him was his father. While he’s still paying his respects, a woman interrupts them and asks what Ntando and Ausi Nokwazi are doing at her husband’s grave.

Mzansi roasts Generations: The Legacy over graveyard scene

In the comments, several netizens noticed that the scene was shot indoors, and a door in the background. Several social media users criticised the Generations: The Legacy production team for not putting in enough effort, with some calling for it to be cancelled, similar to Muvhango.

Here are some of the comments:

@ManqobaMbuli_ said:

“This is shameful and disrespectful to the people who signed up for this sies.”

@Daddy_waKhanya suggested:

“Generations has been there since the 90s, but nothing has been learnt. There is CGI, green screens, and a little investment in in-location scenes. Just a little more to be seen realistically. Just a little more. 🤏🏾🤏🏾🤏🏾 just!”

@kurisani_m highlighted:

“It’s disappointing to see how little effort is being put in lately. When you start taking your audience for granted, a decline in engagement is inevitable.”

@SoLanga6661 suggested:

“Nah, it's enough now, we must have other people who can write and produce better stories, like what do you mean this is a graveyard 😭💔”

@dinnydeethulo joked:

“Forget streaming. Is that the door to heaven 🥹🥹🥹🥹😭😭😭😭ohhh Mfundi my guy😫😫😫😫”

@Tebelelo_Lico advised:

“A good dancer knows when to leave the stage. Wrap it up, you are not taking the viewers seriously.”

@SikhoNgwenze said:

“Background looks like Takalane Sesame.”

@plushed21 asked:

“Was the budget R100? 😭”

Ronnie Nyakale shares Generations: The Legacy spoiler

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Ronnie Nyakale shared a spoiler of how his character, Cosmo Diale, would return to Generations: The Legacy.

Nyakale's return to Generations: The Legacy was confirmed after he left the show in 2024. Ronnie Nyakale also shared his experience working on other productions and how it took a toll on his mental health.

