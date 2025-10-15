Sparky Xulu has bagged a new acting role on one of South Africa's popular soapies

He will play a character who reportedly has a complicated history with one of the main families in the soapie

Sparky Xulu isn't the only new face on the soapie, as two more people will be joining him on the show

Sparky Xulu bagged an acting role on popular SABC1 soapie 'Generation: The Legacy'.

Generations: The Legacy is sprucing up the show with new cast members joining South Africa’s favourite soapie.

The SABC1 soapie, which confirmed the return of Six Nyamane, who previously dumped Generations: The Legacy, announced the return of Ronnie Nyakale, who had become a Bolt driver to make ends meet. Joining Nyakale are three new faces, who spoke about their characters on Generations: The Legacy.

Sparky Xulu joins Generations: The Legacy

Royalty Soapie award winner Zenselisphesihle Xulu, popularly known as Sparky Xulu, is one of the three new faces joining Generations: The Legacy.

In an interview with Daily Sun, Sparky Xulu opened up about his role as Sotshalomtimande Ngwenya on Generations: The Legacy. He shared that his character will have ties to one of the soapies' most powerful families, the Morokas.

Sparky Xulu said his character comes back with a business proposal for Ezweni, a communications firm owned by the Morokas. He shared that his character has a history with one of the Morokas, but he didn’t reveal which character on the award-winning show.

“And now finally he's got the money, he's got the things. And so now he's coming to collaborate. And then he sees an old friend, an old friend of his, you know? So yeah, but he's coming in as a family man. And he's coming in with an empire to really shake things up," Sparky Xulu told Daily Sun.

He described the work environment, especially the sets, as smooth. Xulu said the cast of Generations: The Legacy was welcoming, patient and understanding.

Sparky Xulu bagged a new role on 'Generations: The Legacy'.

Ronnie Nyakale rejoins Generations: The Legacy

Sparky Xulu isn’t joining the cast of Generations: The Legacy alone. The former The Estate and Redemption actor will be joined by Palesa Sefake, who will play his wife, Azania Ngwenya.

She also shared an insight into her character, Azania Ngwenya, whom she described as a devoted wife and mother of three. Apart from being a mother and wife, Azania Ngwenya works with her husband, Sotshalomtimande Ngwenya, at their hotel, the Prince Hotel.

Apart from Sparky Xulu and Palesa Sefake, Bheki Sibiya will be joining the soapie. Ronnie Nyakale is returning to Generations: The Legacy after leaving the soapie in 2024.

Ronnie Nyakale ventures into a new hustle

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Ronnie Nyakale announced his new business venture after returning to Generations: The Legacy.

Nyakale, who previously made headlines when he revealed he's a Bolt driver, returned to his role as Cosmo Diale in September 2025, marking a significant moment in his career. South Africans on social media took to his TikTok video to applaud him for hustling for his family.

