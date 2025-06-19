Royalty Soapie award-winning actor Sparky Xulu recently opened up about playing Zenzele in Empini season 2

The former The Estate and Redemption actor stars opposite Nambitha Ben-Mazwi and Angela Sithole on the show

South Africans recently took to Actors Spaces' social media post to praise Xulu for his acting skills on the show

Former 'The Estate' actor Sparky Xulu joins the cast of 'Empini' season 2.

Source: Twitter

Actor Sparky Xulu, who previously topped Twitter trends when he dated actress Luyanda Zwane, recently discussed his Empini role.

The former The Estate actor portrays the character of Zenzele on Showmax's popular drama series Empini season 2.

The award-winning actor unpacked his role as Zenzele in an interview with the entertainment channel, Actors Spaces, this week..

Sparky Xulu: "It was a tough journey for me"

The fan-favourite actor Sparky Xulu, who is famously known for his characters in The Estate, Redemption and My Brothers Keeper admits that it was a tough journey for him, grappling with finding the root of the character.

But the beauty about Xulu's role is that he's grounded and he's a true family man, who is shaped by his life in Kokstad.

The actor says his character goes through a lot in season, from losing his father figure, Mzoxolo to starting over with his real father, Khaya.

"His values and principles are constantly under attack, but like in life, he starts from a solid place and evolves," says Xulu.

Xulu adds that Zenzele resonates with him a lot because he, too, lost his father before they started shooting Empini.

The actor says it was easy for him to understand someone who longed for a connection, as he was blessed to have an amazing father.

The former The Estate star reveals that if Zenzele were sitting across from him today, he would tell him that he is enough.

Xulu adds that Zenzele is sacrificing too much for his father, and he wishes that Zenzele would remember his background.

Sparky Xulu popular TV roles

The award-winning thespian Sparky Xulu is also famously known for playing the role of Siya Phakathwayo on SABC3's cancelled telenovela, The Estate.

Xulu has also starred in Mzansi Magic's canned telenovela, My Brother's Keeper, as Thuthuka, as well as The Herd seasons one and two as Muzi.

The talented actor also made an appearance in Bomb Productions' hit drama series, Isibaya, as Qobodo and BET's Redemption as Zwelakhe.

Actor Sparky Xulu plays Zenzele in 'Empini' season 2.

Source: Instagram

Empini cast members raise safety concerns following Mpumi Mpama's injury on set

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that the cast members of Showmax's action-packed series Empini have raised safety concerns after a cast member was injured on set.

It is reported that one of the actors wrote a letter addressing the issue and other alleged injuries on set. One of the cast members, Mpumi Mpama, was also allegedly injured on set during a fight scene.

Zibuyile Dladla, the PR and Content Marketing Specialist at MultiChoice, confirmed actor Mpumi Mpama's injury with Briefly News.

Source: Briefly News