A clip of Kelly Khumalo performing a pre-shoot ritual emerged on social media

The footage, which was shared on Instagram on Monday, 20 October 2025, gave South Africans a behind-the-scenes look at her Nyamezela music video

Several social media users found the ritual bizarre, while others admired her faith

Kelly Khumalo's pre-shooting ritual raised eyebrows. Image: kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

A video of Kelly Khumalo praying before shooting a music video at night has sparked reactions from South Africans on social media.

Kelly Khumalo is a practising Sangoma, having embraced her calling to be a traditional healer. The songstress, who is celebrating 20 years in the music industry, released a music video for her song Nyamezela. The song features renowned producer Mondli Ngcobo. A behind-the-scenes clip of Kelly Khumalo praying before shooting a scene in a swimming pool raised eyebrows online.

Kelly Khumalo prays outside swimming pool at night

On Monday, 20 October 2025, entertainment blogger yanoslyrics shared a video of Kelly Khumalo on Instagram. The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Nyamezela Music Video Behind the Scenes.”

In the video, Kelly Khumalo, who was dressed in a blue gown with a metallic silver corset-style midsection, is kneeling outside a swimming pool. Her left hand is holding a staff. After she finishes her prayer. Kelly Khumalo throws a stone into the water before walking into the swimming pool.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video below:

Social media reacts to Kelly Khumalo's video

In the comments section, several social media users reacted with questions and speculation. Others showed love to their favourite musician and asked God to protect her.

Here are some of the comments:

bossmakoya.za asked:

“Who also finds Kelly scary? 😭”

khumbacamazodwa said:

“God, please protect Kelly 🙏 🙌🔥❤️🔥”

imytberight questioned:

“Who is she praying to?”

bantulittle queried:

“Why was it recorded?”

thelotussutra_ said:

“This is mad strange to me. Did she tell them when to start recording? Isn’t it strange to record someone while praying? 🙏🏾 it’s strange to me, just me, and it’s okay if it’s not strange to everyone else 🙏🏾🙌🏽”

firstladythoz laughed:

“In such dirty water? Hai no 😂😂😂”

iam_lauretta_m shared:

“Boloyi 101 nix 😔”

kbee_kabelo gushed:

“We Love You @kellykhumaloza. People may mock you however they like according to their opinions, but remember to stay strong as you are, God is with you all the way 🙏❤️”

vitoz_deep_offixial asked:

“Why at night 😂”

indlovukati_yemhlaba explained:

“I don’t mean to be a hater, but the fake hair and all the extra stuff do block your chakras from fully accessing what she’s doing here. It’s a great performance and real yes. But the ultimate results come when you’re pure and hidden during an offering of prayer.”

tshepisorampa claimed:

“She is publicly praying to water creatures 🚮🚮”

sizwe_kim_ntlhakga_ explained:

“Y’all will be talking about Senzo and get yourselves mad for no reason. That’s a prep for a music video 😂😂. 🙌🙌”

Mzansi reacted to a clip of Kelly Khumalo's ritual. Image: kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo opens bookings for spiritual consultations

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo announced that she was taking bookings for spiritual consultations.

A video of Kelly Khumalo announcing that she was taking bookings was reshared on X by the news and gossip page MDN News. Several netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Khumalo becoming a full-time traditional healer.

Source: Briefly News