The voice of Africa, Kelly Khumalo, recently announced that she has opened bookings for her spiritual consultations

The news and gossip page, MDNews, shared on social media that the star has stepped into her journey as a traditional healer

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Khumalo becoming a full-time traditional healer

Kelly Khumalo becomes a full-time traditional healer. Image: Oupa Bopape, Frennie Shivambu

Yoh! Kelly Khumalo never ceases to amaze us on social media as she recently dropped a bombshell that left many netizens in awe.

Kelly Khumalo becomes full-time traditional healer

Social media has been buzzing as the news about the South African singer Kelly Khumalo, also known as the voice of Africa, announced on social media that she has officially opened bookings for her spiritual consultations as she steps into her world as a traditional healer.

The news was announced on the news and gossip page MDNews on X (formerly Twitter) after the star met with an elderly fan who wept when they saw the singer.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Kelly Khumalo's announcement

Shortly after the announcement was made on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to it.

Here are some of the comments below:

@BekwaSteyn said:

"I'm not consulting yhoooo."

@TheeCityzen wrote:

"Someone will still go for consultation to someone that sheds her skin."

@Malume_1995 commented:

"She is good, apparently she killed Senzo, now washed herself with muthi, postponed Senzo case to 2095 using muthi."

@BALAZICIOUS responded:

"Ziyakhala ko left."

Kelly Khumalo is now available for spiritual consultations. Image: Oupa Bopape

Also in January 2025, Kelly Khumalo has been blessing her fans with life lessons after she embraced her calling as a traditional healer.

The Ngathwala Ngaye hitmaker advised her fans about attachment and discernment. She also gave tips on how they can protect themselves from forces trying to block their blessings.

The singer advised her followers to practice letting go of people so they could prosper in life. Many people are still pestering the Life With Kelly Khumalo star regarding the Senzo Meyiwa murder case, saying she should rather deliver a message revealing what happened to the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper.

What you need to know about Kelly Khumalo

The multi-talented Kelly Khumalo dubs as a singer and actress. Her gifts landed her a role in Mthunzini.com's youth drama and in Rhythm City in 2007, where she played the role of Sunay. Based on the role, she was a singer with lots of talent and a load of stinking attitude.

As an award-winning singer, during the 19th South African Music Awards (SAMA) that was held at Sun City, she walked home with the Best Female Artist award. Her journey to the limelight started when Sarah and Bonsai Shongwe, the founders of Bonsai Entertainment, discovered her in 2003 where she performed at a Gospel Star Search competition.

Kelly Khumalo and Arthur Mafokate spark dating rumours

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kelly Khumalo and Arthur Mafokate sparked romance rumours after sharing a photo on Valentine’s Day.

The Empini singer and the Kwaito musician were in colour-coordinated outfits that set tongues wagging among online users who had a lot of questions. SA shared their thoughts as they speculated about Kelly Khumalo and Arthur Mafokate's appearance together.

In her post, Kelly said: "Isazozalwa letsotsi ezozhlukanisa (The thing that will separate us is yet to be born.)"

