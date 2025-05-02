An elderly fan cried after bumping into award-winning South African singer Kelly Khumalo

A video of the woman defying Kelly Khumalo's bodyguard to have a moment and pictures taken with the star was shared on social media

Netizens weighed in on the video, some praising the elderly fan while others mocked her emotional display

An elderly fan shed tears of joy after meeting Kelly Khumalo. Image: kellykhumaloza

A video of an elderly woman in tears after meeting popular songstress Kelly Khumalo has the internet buzzing.

Despite the hate she has received online due to the Senzo Meyiwa court case, Kelly Khumalo still has devoted fans.

Elderly woman in tears after meeting Kelly Khumalo

Entertainment and current affairs blog MDN News shared a video of an elderly woman fangirling upon meeting the Empini singer. The post was captioned:

“Woman moved to tears upon meeting singer Kelly Khumalo.”

In the video, the woman relentlessly tries to get a picture with Kelly despite being turned away by her bodyguard. The woman burst into tears upon meeting the songstress, who eventually agreed to have pictures taken with her.

The elderly woman wiped her tears and posed for pictures with the star. She mouthed ‘I love you’ while tenderly holding Kelly Khumalo’s hands. In the background, the bodyguard acknowledged the elderly woman’s determination to have her moment with the star.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to video of Kelly Khumalo

In the comments, netizens shared mixed reactions. While some argued that Kelly Khumalo has fans, others slammed the woman for wasting her tears.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Abednego082 explained:

“Kelly is a great lady; the problem is murder accusations here and there. Other than that, she's fine.”

@TheGBrown1 said:

“She has tears to waste, shame.”

@Chad_mlimo mocked:

“Snakes will always envy other massive snakes. It's just normal.”

@StinaTsaps said:

“I would will cry if I meet her one day as well. This woman has gone through a lot, and her voice is so overwhelming. I love this lady so much ❤️”

@obi1canob replied:

“There was no need for her to touch Kelly Khumalo. Bodyguards are there to protect their clients.”

@kingmncube argued:

“She is dramatic 🙄”

Kelly Khumalo delivers a powerful message on discernment

Meanwhile, Kelly Khumalo has been blessing her fans with life lessons after she embraced her calling as a traditional healer.

The Ngathwala Ngaye hitmaker advised her fans about attachment and discernment.

She also gave tips on how they can protect themselves from forces trying to block their blessings.

The singer advised her followers to practice letting go of people so they could prosper in life. Kelly Khumalo's message was received with mixed reactions by social media users.

