South African musician Kelly Khumalo took to social media to share a spiritual message with her fans

In her message, Khumalo spoke to her fans about counterparts who try to block a person's blessings

Mzansi received Kelly's message on discernment and detachment; however, some slammed her and said she should refrain from giving advice

Kelly Khumalo has a powerful message for her fans.

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Kelly Khumalo recorded a message for her fans, and people received it with mixed reactions.

Kelly Khumalo shares a profound spiritual message to fans

Musician Kelly Khumalo took to Instagram to share a profound message about attachment and discernment and how people should save themselves from forces trying to block their blessings.

The singer advised her followers to practice detachment so they could prosper in life. Kelly recently accepted her calling and has been practising as a traditional healer.

X blog page @MDNnews reshared the video of Kelly speaking to her followers online:

"Counterpart gifted to you but designed to stop you. Learn to detach when the time comes."

Watch Kelly's message on Instagram below:

Mzansi reacts to Kelly Khumalo's message

This is how netizens reacted to Kelly Khumalo's video. Many people are still pestering the Life With Kelly Khumalo star regarding the Senzo Meyiwa murder case, saying she should rather deliver a message revealing what happed to the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper.

@tshepom619 argued:

"She thought she was getting deep, mara said a lot of nothing nje!"

@DontAtMeNiggha asked:

"So your kids are born to stop you?"

gloriakay_013 echoed Kelly Khumalo's video:

"I repeat, "It can come from within your family."

mndy1856 shared:

"Thank you. I have just let go of a relationship that did not make sense to Me. It was bringing stagnancy in my life."

winnie_mashaba shared:

"My job is to serve, not to be attached. Thank you so much for this."

ituh.phora stated:

"Just what I needed to hear."

bongiwe4190 said:

"You are talking to me. Thank you."

youngloud said:

"She must deliver a profound message about who killed Senzo and leave us alone. We already know what she's saying."

tidi_otto thanked her:

"Thank you for the word of the day, MaKhumalo, The Voice Of Africa."

vuke5074 stated:

"What a lovely message. You inspire me so much I love your spirit sisi."

mariaMotlalile added:

"I want to take the prophecy, but there is that thing that wants to stop me from listening to her."

dibomz added to Kelly's message:

"Attachment is a silent killer."

Kelly Khumalo and Arthur Mafokate spark dating rumours

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kelly Khumalo and Arthur Mafokate sparked romance rumours after sharing a photo on Valentine’s Day.

The Empini singer and the Kwaito musician were in colour-coordinated outfits that set tongues wagging among online users who had a lot of questions. SA shared their thoughts as they speculated about Kelly Khumalo and Arthur Mafokate's appearance together.

In her post, Kelly said: "Isazozalwa letsotsi ezozhlukanisa (The thing that will separate us is yet to be born.)"

