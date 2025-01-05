Kelly Khumalo took to social media to share an update about her life and her stance on traditional healers

The singer showed people that she is accepting another side of her life, which includes a spiritual journey

Fans of Kelly Khumalo were happy to get a sneak peek into what she's been up to recently, but others were not impressed

Kelly Khumalo posted an Instagram photo of herself embracing a different side of herself. The musician shared a look into her spiritual journey.

Kelly Khumalo seems to accept she is a sangoma and was dressed as a traditional healer. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

After seeing Kelly Khumalo's latest update, people shared their thoughts. Many flooded the comments after Kelly Khumalo opened up.

Kelly Khumalo shares life update

In a post on Instagram, Kelly showed that she was out in nature while dressed as a sangoma. In the caption, she seemingly referred to herself as a healer and wrote:

"The life of a healer is in the mysteries of nature."

What you need to know about Kelly Khumalo

Kelly Khumalo's name has been a constant presence in the Senzo Meyiwas murder case since it started.

The Afro pop singer has been subjected to much speculation regarding her alleged involvement in Senzo Meyiwa's death.

South Africans have demanded that Kelly Khumalo be arrested so that she can appear before a court to answer questions regarding Senzo Meyiwa.

Kelly Khumalo has responded to supporters who defended her over the Senzo Meyiwa murder case and public speculation about her involvement.

SA split over Kelly Khumalo's sangoma calling

Fans of Kelly Khumalo declared their undying love for her. The photo was reshared on X, and the responses were vastly different.

babalwasandie said:

"They can never make me hate this woman! When I see you, I see the meaning of imbokodo!🙌🏻🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀🤞🏽🤭❤️"

disebomatlaletsa wrote:

"Seeing this picture, I'm healed 🙌❤️"

thenjiwe_phantsi said:

"Wena othandwa ndim🙌❤️ "

Others expressed doubt that Kelly had a sangoma calling since she recently performed gospel.

@tonnygerald commented:

"On the other hand, she sings gospel music."

@_FANofMMA_ asked:

"Wasn't she singing gospel music the other day? The walls are closing on her fast."

@VirussAfrica wondered:

"What's really going on though? Now ubungoma is being used just like church is, to shield people from accountability."

@dishooza_ speculated:

"Gase music video mara ?"

Kelly Khumalo's text messages suggest premeditation

Briefly News previously reported that the Senzo Meyiwa case has taken another dramatic turn after more of Kelly Khumalo's alleged WhatsApp messages were released.

Years following Senzo Meyiwa's murder, more evidence and details about the murder are being released and continue to point to one person.

The late Orlando Pirates goalie was involved in a steamy affair with Kelly Khumalo that not only resulted in the birth of their daughter, Thingo but was apparently what led to his demise.

