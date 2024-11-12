Kelly Khumalo has seemingly confirmed that she has now become a sangoma

The controversial singer posted a photo with a caption alluding to accepting a call to be a healer

Fans and peers congratulated Kelly on her big step and praised her for heeding her ancestors' calls

Kelly Khumalo revealed that she was called to be a healer. Images: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images, Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

It appears that Kelly Khumalo's voice is not the only gift she possesses after she finally revealed some big news.

Is Kelly Khumalo a sangoma?

Kelly Khumalo recently celebrated her birthday, and with the gift of life came an announcement of where her journey had taken her.

The singer revealed in a recent Instagram post that she was called to be a healer, seemingly confirming that she is now a sangoma.

She posted a stunning picture wearing Umqhele and a native Indian-inspired war bonnet with bright pink feathers:

"O Hlanga lomhablata, You Mighty One. You were called and responded, now you are a certified healer."

Kelly joins a growing list of South African celebrities who heeded their ancestors' calls to become sangomas, including Hulisani Ravele.

Mzansi shows love to Kelly Khumalo

Netizens praised Kelly and congratulated her on her big step:

princekhumalo_ showed love to Kelly:

"The queen! The beauty with a warrior spirit!"

manyambosetee said:

"Congratulations, mama."

banda.lethu said:

"Thokoza, I missed you kodake, but your music kept me going."

bekezelaah was happy:

"Ngaze ngajabula, mntane thongo. Emakhosini."

mic_jayvilakazi wrote:

"Thokoza, Gogo."

ellykazamy_lee posted:

"Ngabe yakwethu. Konke kukhanye weNonhlahla."

bhekuzulugumbi responded:

"Welcome back, healer Kelly Khumalo."

thandiswa_pumla commented:

"Camagu, Mntom’dala. Mabudede ubumnyama, kuvele ukukhanya."

myezaminenhle praised Kelly:

"Happy belated birthday. You are a role model to so many of us because of the courage you have. All the best ahead, keep going."

nsikayezwepangela declared:

"May the spells of the witches be cursed, and may the kings live in you, Ngane yethonga."

Kelly Khumalo named in Senzo Meyiwa trial

In more Kelly Khumalo updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer being named a suspect in the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

Kelly's name has been referenced throughout the case, and it appears that investigators are slowly closing in on her.

