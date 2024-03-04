Hulisani Ravele's spiritual journey has sparked some mixed reactions

The broadcaster posted a photo on a cliff wearing a traditional healer's skirt and received encouragement from her supporters

Other netizens commented on the growing trend of celeb sangomas while questioning their authenticity

Hulisani Ravele received mixed reactions over her spiritual journey. Images: hulisaniravele

Source: Instagram

Hulisani Ravele posted a photo in sangoma regalia and had social media buzzing. The former 947 presenter, having recently taken a break from the entertainment industry, had some netizens questioning her spiritual journey.

Hulisani Ravele posts photo in sangoma regalia

Hulisani Ravele posted a new photo embracing her spiritual journey. Having recently taken a bow from 947, the seasoned broadcaster shared some wisdom with her followers in her latest post in sangoma regalia.

Taking to her Instagram page, Hulisani posted a photo wearing a traditional healer's skirt, sitting on a cliff overlooking a township:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"'I carry within me the heart of a warrior, the mind of a pharaoh, the soul of a goddess and the wisdom of my grandmothers’ grandmothers.' - Grace Gegenheimer."

Mzansi weighs in on Hulisani's post

Netizens showed love to Hulisani and wished her well on her journey:

anele_siswana showed love to Hulisani:

"We see you, it’s so beautiful. Good night. Thank you for being you."

ok_lastborn encouraged Hulisani:

"Please be kind to yourself during this journey and take it one step at a time. Camagu."

lesego_molale said:

"I have always known you have a special gift."

kwena147 wrote:

"Continue loving yourself, sweetie, God will see you through."

portia_j_ posted:

"Love and light, Hulisani."

Meanwhile, some netizens were confused by the growing trend of celeb sangomas. Though she may not be a healer, Hulisani's journey is neither new nor a secret, as she has shared it over the years, but some netizens are only just finding out:

Davidzaga_ said:

"The sangoma industry is booming."

Amza_5 recalled:

"Not sure who said most celebrities are depressed, they don't have a calling."

0Ndumasi wrote:

"Here we go again."

MothoWaModimo7 trolled Hulisani:

"A little heartbreak, and all of a sudden, you become a sangoma."

Zodwa Wabantu becomes a sangoma

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Zodwa Wabantu announcing her calling to become a sangoma.

The dancer received backlash over her controversial career and her calling, to which she put trolls in their place with a fiery clapback.

Source: Briefly News