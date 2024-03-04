Global site navigation

Hulisani Ravele Gets Mixed Reactions Over Her Spiritual Journey: “The Sangoma Industry Is Booming”
Celebrities

Hulisani Ravele Gets Mixed Reactions Over Her Spiritual Journey: “The Sangoma Industry Is Booming”

by  Moroba Moroeng
  • Hulisani Ravele's spiritual journey has sparked some mixed reactions
  • The broadcaster posted a photo on a cliff wearing a traditional healer's skirt and received encouragement from her supporters
  • Other netizens commented on the growing trend of celeb sangomas while questioning their authenticity

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

Hulisani Ravele embraced her spiritual journey in a new photo
Hulisani Ravele received mixed reactions over her spiritual journey. Images: hulisaniravele
Source: Instagram

Hulisani Ravele posted a photo in sangoma regalia and had social media buzzing. The former 947 presenter, having recently taken a break from the entertainment industry, had some netizens questioning her spiritual journey.

Hulisani Ravele posts photo in sangoma regalia

Hulisani Ravele posted a new photo embracing her spiritual journey. Having recently taken a bow from 947, the seasoned broadcaster shared some wisdom with her followers in her latest post in sangoma regalia.

Taking to her Instagram page, Hulisani posted a photo wearing a traditional healer's skirt, sitting on a cliff overlooking a township:

Read also

Thuso Mbedu shows off luxury R2M Porsche Cayenne, Mzansi shows love to actress: "Love this for you"

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"'I carry within me the heart of a warrior, the mind of a pharaoh, the soul of a goddess and the wisdom of my grandmothers’ grandmothers.' - Grace Gegenheimer."

Mzansi weighs in on Hulisani's post

Netizens showed love to Hulisani and wished her well on her journey:

anele_siswana showed love to Hulisani:

"We see you, it’s so beautiful. Good night. Thank you for being you."

ok_lastborn encouraged Hulisani:

"Please be kind to yourself during this journey and take it one step at a time. Camagu."

lesego_molale said:

"I have always known you have a special gift."

kwena147 wrote:

"Continue loving yourself, sweetie, God will see you through."

portia_j_ posted:

"Love and light, Hulisani."

Meanwhile, some netizens were confused by the growing trend of celeb sangomas. Though she may not be a healer, Hulisani's journey is neither new nor a secret, as she has shared it over the years, but some netizens are only just finding out:

Read also

Adorable toddler becomes internet sensation for caring for grandfather

Davidzaga_ said:

"The sangoma industry is booming."

Amza_5 recalled:

"Not sure who said most celebrities are depressed, they don't have a calling."

0Ndumasi wrote:

"Here we go again."

MothoWaModimo7 trolled Hulisani:

"A little heartbreak, and all of a sudden, you become a sangoma."

Zodwa Wabantu becomes a sangoma

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Zodwa Wabantu announcing her calling to become a sangoma.

The dancer received backlash over her controversial career and her calling, to which she put trolls in their place with a fiery clapback.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel