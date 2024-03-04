Hulisani Ravele Gets Mixed Reactions Over Her Spiritual Journey: “The Sangoma Industry Is Booming”
- Hulisani Ravele's spiritual journey has sparked some mixed reactions
- The broadcaster posted a photo on a cliff wearing a traditional healer's skirt and received encouragement from her supporters
- Other netizens commented on the growing trend of celeb sangomas while questioning their authenticity
Hulisani Ravele posted a photo in sangoma regalia and had social media buzzing. The former 947 presenter, having recently taken a break from the entertainment industry, had some netizens questioning her spiritual journey.
Hulisani Ravele posts photo in sangoma regalia
Hulisani Ravele posted a new photo embracing her spiritual journey. Having recently taken a bow from 947, the seasoned broadcaster shared some wisdom with her followers in her latest post in sangoma regalia.
Taking to her Instagram page, Hulisani posted a photo wearing a traditional healer's skirt, sitting on a cliff overlooking a township:
"'I carry within me the heart of a warrior, the mind of a pharaoh, the soul of a goddess and the wisdom of my grandmothers’ grandmothers.' - Grace Gegenheimer."
Mzansi weighs in on Hulisani's post
Netizens showed love to Hulisani and wished her well on her journey:
anele_siswana showed love to Hulisani:
"We see you, it’s so beautiful. Good night. Thank you for being you."
ok_lastborn encouraged Hulisani:
"Please be kind to yourself during this journey and take it one step at a time. Camagu."
lesego_molale said:
"I have always known you have a special gift."
kwena147 wrote:
"Continue loving yourself, sweetie, God will see you through."
portia_j_ posted:
"Love and light, Hulisani."
Meanwhile, some netizens were confused by the growing trend of celeb sangomas. Though she may not be a healer, Hulisani's journey is neither new nor a secret, as she has shared it over the years, but some netizens are only just finding out:
Davidzaga_ said:
"The sangoma industry is booming."
Amza_5 recalled:
"Not sure who said most celebrities are depressed, they don't have a calling."
0Ndumasi wrote:
"Here we go again."
MothoWaModimo7 trolled Hulisani:
"A little heartbreak, and all of a sudden, you become a sangoma."
