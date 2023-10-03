Hulisani Ravele had an emotional farewell from Primedia's 947 on her last day on air

The presenter plans to take a break from radio and introspect on her future and career

Mzansi bid farewell to the beloved presenter and wished her well on her new journey

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Hulisani Ravele says she needs stillness and peace as she figures out her life's path and career plans. Images: hulisaniravele

Source: Instagram

Hulisani Ravale did her last show on 947 at the end of September. The presenter had been part of the weekend morning show for five years and built a strong bond with colleagues and listeners. She announced that she would be taking a break from radio to find stillness and figure out her life's path.

947 as well as its listeners showed love to Hulisani and wished her the best for her future.

Hulisani speaks on leaving radio

In an Instagram post shared by 947 Joburg, Hulisani Ravele is seen speaking on air as she reflected on her time with the radio station.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

In August, Hulisani revealed that she would be pursuing a hiatus to embrace stillness and introspect on her life and career. Hulisani opened up about being scared yet excited to see what life has in store for her:

"I need stillness, I need peace, and I know I'm going to find an even greater me within that stillness, and that's why I'm taking a break. I need to find myself within it again."

She went on:

"I need to know what 35-year-old Hulisani wants for herself, and the future of her broadcasting career."

She went on to say that working at 947 has been a dream come true, saying that it's the best of the best.

Mzansi bids farewell to Hulisani

Fans were equally emotional as Hulisani who bawled her eyes out on her final day on air. 947 along with Hulisani's supporters wished her the best for her future:

947joburg said:

"Thank you for sharing your love and light, @hulisaniravele."

tarrynv responded:

"Love you my girl!!! Great things will always be for you my friend!!! An absolute pleasure working with you Huli! I’ll miss you."

niqui_soul commented:

"Well deserved. She truly is consistently excellent."

kagiso_moagi01 posted:

"All the best Hulisani, your an inspiration to most. Lesedi Kganya."

bossladyruvy added:

"Lots of love @hulisaniravele. Enjoy the next journey of your life."

lezothi_la_manthestadt said:

"Forever bubbly, so gracious...You teaching us something here, it's important to take time for you. All the best @hulisaniravele. May God be with you on your new journey."

girly_kepadisa responded:

"Bon voyage, Hulisani. You are a hard worker."

sargent.karen commented:

"All the very best. You will be missed and the weekends won't be quite the same."

michelle_maharaj_ posted:

"We are so going to miss you, everything of the best on your journey ahead."

_katli_ added:

"Going to miss you Huli, all the best!"

Dineo Ranaka splits with Kaya 959

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Dineo Ranaka's sudden departure from Kaya 959.

The radio presenter/ singer had taken some time off to reflect on her career while faced with mental health challenges and received unwavering support from her fans.

Dineo later revealed that leaving 959 was the best decision she had ever made for her mental health, citing an unhealthy work environment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News