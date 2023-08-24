Hulisani Ravele has announced that she will be taking a break from the industry to explore other avenues

The broadcaster highlighted her impactful career in the industry, and although she is not gone for long, she hoped for some change

Her supporters have wished her well on her new journey, as her last on-air show at 947 will be on 30 September

Hulisani Ravele bid farewell to 947 after five whole years. The radio and TV personality will be delving into a new chapter of her career but has decided to pause for a bit.

Hulisani Ravele has celebrated 26 years in the industry and is looking to create an even bigger legacy after her hiatus is over. Image: @hulisaniravele

Hulisani bids farewell to 947

After five fruitful years working at the radio station, Hulisani Ravele has bowed out. She acquired immense success while working at the station and leaves behind a legacy.

She shared a statement online where she highlighted her success and hopes to create more. She called her gig at 947 a dream come true.

“I am immensely grateful for the love and support I have received from my followers and the industry. Making it onto the 947 line-up has been an absolute dream come true.”

Hulisani takes a break from the industry

After 26 years in the industry, Hulisani is taking a much-needed break to explore other avenues in her field.

Hulisani is very excited about the next chapter of her life.

“This break is not just a pause but an opportunity for me to delve into new experiences and discover what the future holds. I'm excited to see where this journey takes me.”

Hulisani shown love and support

Commenting on Hulisani's post, many of her supporters wished Hulisani well on her journey.

karabontshweng said:

"Forever proud and inspired by you", big sis. Wish you all the joy in this new chapter."

mantsoepout said:

"Here’s to exploring the rest of you, darling. You’re gonna be missed!"

ronewa_mudau_ said:

"What a decision. I know it was led, guided, and taken thoughtfully. Ndi mutamela mashudu. I know you know you won’t regret it".

gomotsegang_m said:

"I don’t know how many times I’ve read this. Feels like I’m losing my best friend for the second time, whom is my biggest inspiration and motivation. As your biggest fan, I wish you all the best in your future endeavors. I trust this is best for you! I’m going to miss you, also ke vaya le wena… goodbye 947!"

nickexplicit said:

"I first met you back in 2008 and was starstruck. You were so warm and welcoming that I thought it was a dream, but over the years, you never changed. You remained the same bubbly smiling happy, go lucky girl who always brought light to the room. Your personality on camera, off camera, on radio, off radio is exactly the same. There is no BS with you, and I absolutely love that about you, onwards and upwards, my friend !!!!"

