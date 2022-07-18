Who is Hulisani Ravele? Age, baby, partner, profiles, net worth

Hulisani Ravele has become a household name in the mzansi television industry. She is known for her charisma, fashion and beautiful voice, which have attracted fans from all over the country to watch her shows. But who is she? Where is she from? Here is her bio.

Cece is a South African television presenter and voice artist best known as a YOTV presenter on various shows from 2000-2008. Photo: @hulisaniravele

Hulisani Ravele is a South African television presenter and voice artist. She is best known as a presenter on YOTV in various shows from 2000 to 2008.

Hulisani Ravele's profiles

Full name Hulisani Celina Ravele Nickname Cece Gender Female Date of birth 23rd of January 1988 Place of birth Tshiawelo Soweto, South Africa Hulisani Ravele's age 34 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Nationality South African Ethnicity African Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Dating Hulisani Ravele's boyfriend Kevin Costner Occupation Television personality Social media accounts Instagram Twitter

How old is Hulisani Ravele?

How old is Hulisani Ravele? She was born on the 23rd of January 1988 in Tshiawelo Soweto, South Africa. She is 34 years old as of 2022 and is of South African nationality. In addition, her star sign is Aquarius.

Unfortunately, their father passed away in 2014. He was working under a car when a jag lost balance and fell on him. She earned her B.Comm. in marketing management from the University of Johannesburg in 2008. She will pursue an honours degree in marketing management through UNISA in 2009.

Career

Hulisani Ravele's YOTV career started when she landed a job with the SABC1 program Pula & Friends. Then, at the age of 11, she started hosting the SABC1 daily youth programming block YOTV, where she worked for nearly nine years.

In November 2008, she quit her job at YOTV to work as a trainee publicist and marketing assistant at SABC1. CC writes the Gig Guide for DJ Euphonik's Sunday night show, My House, on 5FM and her employment at SABC1.

From March to May 2009, CC hosted the 13-episode SABC1 game show Quiz Me, whose main goal is educating young people about the value of participation in South Africa's democratic processes.

CeCe has attributed her success to her parents, mostly her father, who taught her the significance of doing what you love.

Hulisani Ravele's TV shows

Cece has worked in several TV programs, including

10 over 10 season 1

City Ses'sla season 3

Quiz me season 1

V Entertainment seasons 6-9

YOTV Big Breakfast season 1

YOTV Wildroom season 1

Is Hulisani ravele married?

The renowned TV presenter is not married. However, Kevin Costner is Hulisani Ravele's new boyfriend. She introduced her new bae in 2021. Sharing on her Instagram, she posted a photo of her new man with the caption,

Happy Birthday Kevin Costner. ❤️ I love you forever.

Are Hulisani and Psyfo still dating?

Hulisani Ravele and Psyfo were a celebrity couple who had dated for about ten years before parting ways in 2017. Psyfo, a renowned South African actor and musician, then moved on with Aamira, and the pair got married three years into the relationship.

The marriage did not sit well with the mzansi nation, as Psyfo and Cece had dated for ten years, and he never popped the question. As a result, people felt as if Psyfo had wasted ten years of Cece's life. The TV presenter, however, did not feel that was the case.

What is Hulisani Ravele's net worth?

Ravelle has made a fortune from her career as a TV presenter. It is, however, difficult to estimate her net worth. Some sources allege it to be $1 million.

Social media presence

The renowned TV personality is active on Instagram and Twitter of which the links are in the summary above. She has amassed 465,000 followers as of 18 July 2022. Both accounts have pictures of Hulisani Ravel and she reveals her latest adventures.

Hulisani Ravele has moved on from her ex-boyfriend, Psyfo and is now living happily with her new man. Her fanbase is waiting to see what her next project is.

