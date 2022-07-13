Celebrities often have to live under the constant scope of the media. Those closely associated with them also become famous by association. This has been the case for Aamirah Mirah. But, who is she? Where is she from?

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Psyfo's wife is a South African celebrity. Photo: @mirah_aamirah on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Psyfo's wife? Aamirah Mirah is a South African celebrity closely associated with Sidwell Sipho Ngwenya, popularly known as Psyfo. Psyfo is an actor and musician well celebrated in the Mzansi nation.

Aamirah Mirah's profiles

Full name Aamirah Mirah Nickname Mate Age 20s Country of birth South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Height 5 feet and 5 inches Weight 118 pounds Body measurements 33-26-35 inches Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Married Spouse Sidwell Sipho Ngwenya Social media accounts Aamirah Mirah's Instagram

Aamirah Mirah's age

Where is Psyfo's wife from? She was born in South Africa. However, details about her birth, childhood and upbringing are yet to be revealed. Many publications pen her age in the 20s. Also, information about her education remains dark, but her husband is an alumnus of Rivonia Primary School and the National School of Arts.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Aamirah Mirah's nationality is South African.media personality Sipho 'Psyfo' Ngwenya has taken to social media to wish his new wife a happy birthday. The former YoTV presenter posted a birthday message to his wife Mirah Aamirah on Friday, 27 November 2021.

Career

Aamirah has not revealed what she does for a living. She and her famous husband, however, are living a comfortable life in Cape Town, South Africa.

Who is Sipho Psyfo Ngwenya?

Aamirah Mirah's partner is Sipho, a famous South African actor and musician. He was born on July 25, 1982, and spent his formative years in Kimberley, South Africa's Northern Cape. He rose to fame after appearing as Ajax in the SABC1 soap opera Generations from 2006 to 2010.

The Mzansi actor made his first appearance on local television after taking the role of presenter and one of the lead singers on Kideo Pops. He then joined Star Search, an American television show that hunts for young talents, including dancers, singers, and actors.

In 2001, he received his diploma with a solid foundation in Drama. But as soon as he got there, he decided to take a year off to intern at A&P Film and Video. He came prepared with the right knowledge of what was "going on behind the scenes" in TV production. As a result, he was hired to supervise Sandra op 'n Drafstap's production.

Ngwenya decided to explore his singing abilities in 2004. His love for opera led him to June Kraus, an opera singer from whom he received training. He had the chance to sign a one-year contract with the Sting Music label. Under this label, he released his debut single, Don't Be Scared.

The wedding

Sipho and his wife on their wedding day. Photo: @sidwell_n on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sipho proposed to the love of his life Aamirah Mirah after the two dated for two years. They were engaged in August 2019 and tied the knot on November 21 2020. There was a small wedding on a hill, and only an immediate family and friends were invited.

Taking to Instagram, Sipho posted a photo of them together with the caption,

Officially Mr and Mrs!!! I could not have wanted a better partner to do this with. I love you very much, Mrs Ngwenya.

Aamirah also could not hide her joy and shared a message on Instagram.

Good people This past Saturday (21/11/2020) was the most beautiful day of my life. I got married to my best friend on top of a mountain in my home province, and I don't have all the words to express how happy and in love I am with this man who has been so committed and loyal to me. I have many interesting and funny stories to share about our special day. But, overall, I can't believe we did it mate.

Physical stats

Aamirah Mirah's height is 5 feet and 5 inches, and she weighs 118 pounds. Her build is 33-26-35 inches, her hair colour is black, and her eyes are dark brown.

Net worth

Details of Aamirah Mirah's wealth remain unknown. On the other hand, her husband is a powerhouse in the entertainment industry as an actor and singer. Psyfo's current net worth estimate ranges between $350,000 to $500,000.

Aamirah Mirah has maintained a low profile. From her posts on social media, she and her husband, the famous musician and actor Psyfo are living the happily ever after everyone wants.

READ ALSO: Tiny Texie age, child, height, weight, TikTok, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Tiny Texie. She is an American social media influencer, dancer, and adult entertainer. She is famously recognized for being the smallest adult dancer in the world as she is only 3 feet and 6 inches tall. Read on to discover more about her personal story and rise to fame.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News