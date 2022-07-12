When working in the media limelight, the public is always curious about the kind of life one lives off the cameras. The situation is no different for Masechaba Moshoeshoe, who is a celebrated South African actress, TV presenter, radio host and voiceover artist, best known for hosting the talk show The Big Question. But, how did she start her career? What is her net worth? See below!

Masechaba is best known for hosting the talk show The Big Question. Photo: @Gloria (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Masechaba Moshoeshoe was still studying at Wits University when she first got involved in TV. She started as a sports presenter on the former TV1's Junior TopSport and SABC's ex Astra Sat, a satellite channel. Besides being on TV, she is a highly sought-after voice artist and MC. See Masechaba Moshoeshoe's biography below.

Masechaba Moshoeshoe's profiles and bio

Name Masechaba Moshoeshoe Date of Birth April 21, 1975 Age 47 years (As of 2022) Nationality South African Place of birth Katlehong, Ekurhuleni Gauteng, South Africa Occupation Actress, TV presenter, radio host, and voiceover artist Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Hloniphizwe J Mtolo Alumnus University of Witswatersrand Net Worth $500,000 (Approximate) Instagram @masechabamtolo_umamoshoeshoe Twitter

Masechaba Moshoeshoe's age

The celebrated media personality was born Mascechaba Gloria Moshoeshoe on April 25, 1975, in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni Gauteng, South Africa. Thus, she is 47 years as of 2022. Unfortunately, details about her parents and siblings are not provided.

Masechaba Moshoeshoe's husband

Moshoeshoe is married to her longtime husband, Hloniphizwe J Mtolo. He is a prominent businessman in South Africa and is also called the chairman of Shell Firms. The business mogul recently appeared in the news when he bought a huge property business, Lew Geffen Estates, with his wife. The couple has six kids. However, details about their kids have not been revealed.

Who is Masechaba Mtolo? She adopted her husband's last name and associated herself with it.

Masechaba Moshoeshoe's sister

Nthati Moshesh is her real-life cousin and plays her on-screen sister on Scandal. Nthati was born on August 28, 1969, in South Africa. She received an Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in 2016.

Masechaba Moshoeshoe's career

She began her career as a sports presenter before moving to live television, a one-and-a-half-hour interactive show featuring interviews with inventors, educators, students, and government officials.

Following the success of the interactive show, she hosted Take 5. This more concentrated broadcast featured a live conversation show with a studio audience and viewer calls. After that, she had a chance to host other shows such as Getting PC and Beyond on 3.

Acting career

Her acting began in the soap opera Isidingo, where she played Seipati Khumalo, a no-nonsense newspaper editor. Photo: @Gloria (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Besides being a TV host and a producer, she is also a talented actress. Her acting began in the soap opera Isidingo, where she played Seipati Khumalo, a no-nonsense newspaper editor. Her impressive performance in the soap opera landed her more amazing roles, such as legal eagle Dineo Mbatha in Justice for All 1 and 2.

She currently presents Kaya Talk, a Current Affairs and Lifestyle Talk Show on Kaya FM 95.9.

Masechaba Moshoeshoe's Scandal

Her most recent and successful TV role is her character of Mmadika on the soapie Scandal. After the Scandal, she took a break from the entertainment industry for a couple of years. During this time, she was diagnosed with hypertension.

What happened to Masechaba Moshoeshoe?

The media personality was once diagnosed with hypertension. The condition triggered her to lose some weight drastically and appear different to most people. As a result, the woman who was known as a full figure and chubby became slim.

Masechaba Moshoeshoe's weight loss became apparent when she reappeared in the entertainment industry with her role in Muvhango. Then, she opened up about her chronic illness and confessed to being diagnosed with hypertension. However, she assured her fans that she would be back in shape within no time. This is after cutting down her smoking, engaging in exercise and quitting salt and alcohol to manage her stress.

Masechaba Moshoeshoe's net worth

Masechaba enjoys massive wealth from her husband, a business mogul interested in the petroleum industry. Photo: @Gloria (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The veteran television presenter has a net worth estimated at $500,000. She has earned her money from her career as an actress, radio host, TV presenter, and voiceover artist. She also enjoys massive wealth from her husband, a business mogul interested in the petroleum industry.

Above is everything you would love to know about Masechaba Moshoeshoe, a multiskilled and versatile radio and TV broadcaster and an actress from South Africa. She has, over time, built a strong fan base, giving her much-needed publicity not just in the country but globally.

