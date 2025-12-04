Has anyone ever seen Gawr Gura's real face? What is known about the VTuber

Gawr Gura's real face was never shown when she was active on social media from September 2020 to mid-2025, but her fans, the Chumbuds, had their own theories. The former Hololive English virtual YouTuber was a shark idol from the mythical city of Atlantis who gained popularity and became one of the most followed VTubers.

Key takeaways

Gawr Gura was one of Hololive's biggest stars under the English-speaking team, the HoloMyths.

The VTuber has never done a real face reveal amid unconfirmed online speculations.

Gawr Gura quit Hololive due to alleged disagreements with management and has since been speculated to have rebranded as the independent VTuber Sameko Saba.

Gawr Gura's profile summary

Country of origin Japan Japanese name がうる・ぐら Debut date September 13, 2020 Departure date May 1, 2025 Height 4 feet 7.5 inches (1.41 m/141 cm) Illustrator Amashiro Natsuki Production agency Hololive Production Unit Hololive English – Myth (HoloMyth) Fan name Chumbuds Social media YouTube X (Twitter) Twitch TikTok

Gawr Gura was part of Hololive English – Myth

VTuber Gura debuted on September 13, 2020, alongside four other members of the first generation Hololive English-speaking VTubers, including Amelia Watson, Ninomae Ina'nis, Mori Calliope, and Takanashi Kiara. Her Hololive Myth profile says she is:

A descendant of the Lost City of Atlantis, who swam to Earth while saying, 'It's so boring down there LOLOLOL!' Gura bought her clothes (and her shark hat) in the human world, and she really loves them. In her spare time, she enjoys talking to marine life.

Gawr's avatar is a 4-foot-7.5 shark-human hybrid with a shark tail and wears a blue hoodie. She has a friendly and mischievous personality. The digital avatar was designed and illustrated by renowned Japanese illustrator Amashiro 'Nachoneko' Natsuki.

Gawr was the first virtual YouTuber to surpass 4 million subscribers on YouTube, and by December 2025, her account had over 4.69 million subscribers. Her content consisted of chatting streams with fans and playing video games like Minecraft, Skyrim, Luigi's Mansion 3, and rhythm games.

Gura was also a talented singer. She did karaoke and sang City Pop, popular anime music, jazz, and classic songs. The VTuber released original music, including the singles Reflect (2021), Tokyo Wabi-Sabi Lullaby (2024), and Ash Again (2025). She also sang on collaborative projects like Q (2022), Shinkiro (2023), and Sweet Appetite (2023).

Who is Gawr Gura in real life?

There is usually a real person behind popular VTubers, but they remain anonymous because their brand is built around their digital avatars. The identities of all Hololive members are hidden, and the agency often dictates their members' content.

While there has never been an official Gawr Gura face reveal, her fans speculate that she is connected to VTuber Senzawa, whose X (formerly Twitter) profile reveals she is a fan of Gawr and Sameko Saba. After Gura's debut with Hololive, Senzawa stopped releasing content and resurfaced when she left the agency.

How old is Gura actually?

Gawr Gura's real age was never made clear, but she used to celebrate her birthday on June 20, the day she reportedly hatched from her shark egg. She said in several of her streams that she lost count of her age and regularly gave different figures, often above 9,000 years.

What happened to Gura?

On April 15, 2025, Gawr announced she would be graduating from Hololive on May 1, 2025, after over four years with the Japanese agency. In the video titled Important Announcement, she cited the reason for her departure as disagreements with Hololive's management and the company's direction, but did not elaborate.

In her last YouTube video titled Graduation 3D Mini Live, she hosted her final concert where she sang different original and City Pop songs. In the farewell speech, she thanked her fans, the Chumbuds, for their support.

Thank you for letting me be your shark idol for the last half-decade... Spending time with you and all of the incredibly talented members of Hololive has been an absolute pleasure, and I can truly say, a highlight in my life.

Who is the new identity of Gawr Gura?

Gawr Gura is rumoured to have returned to the virtual YouTube space in June 2025 as catgirl shark Sameko Saba, who calls herself Saba the Fish. They reportedly have the same voice and style centred around the shark lore. Her birthday is also June 20.

VTuber Saba has not directly addressed the speculation, which fans believe is because of contractual agreements she made with Hololive's parent company Cover Corp. Gawr Gura's identity change to an independent content creator gives her more control over her content, branding, and collaborations.

Saba created her YouTube channel on May 4, 2025, and it has garnered over 1.41 million subscribers as of December 2025. Her content mainly features video gaming streams, karaoke, and just chatting sessions.

Conclusion

The real face of Gawr Gura is a mystery, which defines the entire VTubing industry that is reshaping the content creation space. She was only active for over four years, but her shark-girl persona made her an unforgettable member of the Hololive English Myth.

