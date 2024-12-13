Xbox in order: a complete timeline of every console release

Xbox consoles have transformed gaming by introducing cutting-edge hardware and immersive gameplay. Starting with the iconic original Xbox, every release has elevated the gaming experience. Tracing the Xbox in order reveals its evolution into a global phenomenon, with each console telling a story of technological breakthroughs and unforgettable gaming memories.

Since its inception in 2001, the Xbox brand has become synonymous with gaming excellence. With a rich history of innovation and competition, each console generation has brought new features and experiences to gamers worldwide. Explore the Xbox timeline and see how innovation has shaped gaming history.

Xbox in order

The Xbox has redefined gaming across generations, delivering innovation and unforgettable experiences. Each model represents a leap in gaming technology from its original launch in 2001 to the latest Series X/S.

Console Release date Xbox November 15, 2001 Xbox 360 November 22, 2005 Xbox 360 S June 18, 2010 Xbox 360 E June 10, 2013 Xbox One November 22, 2013 Xbox One S August 2, 2016 Xbox One X November 7, 2017 Xbox Series X November 10, 2020 Xbox Series S November 10, 2020 Xbox Series X/S Digital Refresh (2024) October 15, 2024

1. Xbox (2001)

Release date : November 15, 2001

: November 15, 2001 Release price : $299

: $299 Status: Discontinued in 2009

Discontinued in 2009 Units sold: 24 + million worldwide

In 2001, Microsoft released the Xbox console, marking its entry into the gaming console market. The Xbox introduced features like an 8 GB HDD internal hard drive and built-in broadband capability. It also came with the iconic Halo: Combat Evolved as a launch title which played a massive role in the console's success.

2. Xbox 360 (2005)

Release date : November 22, 2005

: November 22, 2005 Release price : $399

: $399 Status : Discontinued

: Discontinued Units sold: 85.8+ million units worldwide

Microsoft released Xbox 360, a second-generation console, five years after its first console. The console made significant leaps in graphics and online capabilities compared to its predecessor. Xbox Live introduced standout titles like Gears of War and Mass Effect, which created a core part of its gaming experience.

3. Xbox 360 S (2010)

Release date : June 14, 2010

: June 14, 2010 Release price : $299

: $299 Status : Discontinued

: Discontinued Units sold: 85.8 million units

Microsoft released the Xbox 360 S for its third console release, a slimmer, quieter, and more efficient Xbox 360 with built-in Wi-Fi and expanded storage options. It also invested heavily in fixing errors and bugs that troubled the previous model to provide gamers with a more convenient and stable gaming experience. According to VG Chartz, it sold approximately 85 million units worldwide.

4. Xbox 360 E (2013)

Release date : June 10, 2013

: June 10, 2013 Release price : $199

: $199 Status : Discontinued

: Discontinued Units sold: 85.8 million

Microsoft broke its previous cycle by releasing a console three years later instead of the usual five-year cycle. The Xbox 360 E featured the final model of the Xbox 360 line with a sleeker look that aligned visually with the upcoming Xbox One. Microsoft also replaced the AV video plugin with pure HDMI support as it prepared to transition to the next generation of gaming consoles.

5. Xbox One (2013)

Release date : November 22, 2013

: November 22, 2013 Release price: $499

$499 Status: Discontinued

Discontinued Units sold: 46 million units (approx)

A few months after launching the Xbox 360 E, Microsoft released the Xbox One, its first third-generation console. Almost 46 million consoles were sold worldwide, as per VG Chartz. It came in two options priced $100 apart, with or without Kinect.

It focused on being an all-in-one entertainment system, integrating games, streaming, and television, negatively affecting its marketability. Additionally, its limited backward compatibility limited its likeability among gamers.

6. Xbox One S (2016)

Release date: August 2, 2016

August 2, 2016 Release price : $299

: $299 Status: Discontinued

Discontinued Units sold: 41 million units approx.

The Xbox One S was a slimmer and more power-efficient version of the original Xbox One. It featured support for 4K video streaming, HDR for gaming and video, and an integrated power supply.

Many gamers were impressed with the console's display capability, which outperformed competitors at a similar markup price. Around 41.5 million units were sold globally.

7. Xbox One X (2017)

Release date : November 7, 2017

: November 7, 2017 Release price : $499

: $499 Status : Discontinued

: Discontinued Units sold: 2.4 million units

The iconic Xbox One X was marketed as the most powerful gaming console of its time. It offered native 4K gaming, enhanced performance, and support for HDR.

Surprisingly, it provided a high-end experience while running the same software that previous Xbox models used. Its backward compatibility immensely helped gamers enjoy older titles in a much bolder and higher-resolution display than ever before.

Two days after the Xbox One X release date, Bob Puzon, senior vice president of Merchandising for GameStop, exclusively talked to Forbes. He disclosed that sales of the new console were performing exceptionally. He said,

Sales of the new Xbox One X have been incredible! We have sold through most of our initial allotment in just one day.

8. Xbox Series X (2020)

Release date : November 10, 2020

: November 10, 2020 Release price: $499

$499 Status: Ongoing

Ongoing Units sold: Estimated 3.14 million (2023)

This flagship console featured high-end specs for 4K gaming at up to 120 FPS. It was also backwards compatible, enabling gaming enthusiasts to enjoy previous titles. Additionally, Microsoft designed the Xbox Series X differently from previous box models, featuring a black tower with vents, which made it visually appealing.

9. Xbox Series S (2020)

Release date : November 10, 2020

: November 10, 2020 Release price : $299

: $299 Status: Ongoing

On November 10, 2020, Microsoft released two types of Xbox consoles on the same day: Xbox Series S and X. However, the Xbox Series S was slightly weaker than the X series, hence its relatively lower price. It can feature a 120fps resolution for most games but only up to 1440p, not 4K.

10. Xbox Series X/S Digital refresh

Release date : October 15, 2024

: October 15, 2024 Release price : $499.99-$599.99

: $499.99-$599.99 Status: Ongoing

Microsoft decided to treat gaming enthusiasts with a trio of refreshed Xbox Series X/S. These new releases included the new digital-only Xbox Series X, a special edition Xbox Series X, and a new stylish Xbox Series S.

What are the current Xbox models?

The current Xbox models are part of the latest Xbox Series X/S generation, released in November 2020. Gamers can also try out the refreshed models of the Xbox Series X/S. These models cater to different types of gamers based on performance needs and budget.

Is the Xbox S new or old?

Despite its relatively lower price, the Xbox Series S is a newer console, part of the Xbox Series X/S generation released on November 10, 2020. It is an affordable, next-gen console for 1440p gaming and all-digital gameplay (no disc drive). It is actively supported and a great entry point for next-gen gaming, especially when paired with Xbox Game Pass.

What are the Xbox generations in order?

Microsoft released their Xbox consoles across four distinct generations, each offering advancements in gaming technology, performance, and physical design. Here is a list of the Xbox console generations in order, categorised by their release timeline:

1st Generation: Original Xbox: Xbox

Original Xbox: Xbox 2nd Generation : Xbox 360 Series: Xbox 360 (2005), Xbox 360 S (2010), and the Xbox 360 E (2013)

: Xbox 360 Series: Xbox 360 (2005), Xbox 360 S (2010), and the Xbox 360 E (2013) 3rd Generation : Xbox One Series: Xbox One (2013), Xbox One S (2016), and Xbox One X (2017)

: Xbox One Series: Xbox One (2013), Xbox One S (2016), and Xbox One X (2017) 4th Generation: Xbox Series X|S: Xbox Series X (2020) and Xbox Series S (2020)

What are the levels of the Xbox?

There have been four primary console cycles for the Xbox: Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Each has had many offshoots (including the latest Xbox X/S series refresh, launched on October 15, 2024).

The story of Xbox in order is not just about consoles but about building a vibrant gaming community that thrives on shared experiences and unforgettable adventures. Each generation brought innovation, immersive gameplay, and unforgettable memories to gamers worldwide. The journey reflects Microsoft's dedication to excellence from the original Xbox to the Series X/S.

