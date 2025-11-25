What is Xolo Maridueña's height? 11 facts about Cobra Kai's Miguel Diaz

Xolo Maridueña, whose height is 5 feet 11.75 inches, captured hearts in the Karate Kid universe with his breakout role as Miguel on Cobra Kai. His career skyrocketed beyond the mat to the big screen in the DC superhero film Blue Beetle, where he plays the titular role.

Xolo Maridueña attends the Los Angeles premiere of 'Smurfs' at Paramount Pictures Studios on July 13, 2025. Photo: Amy Sussman/Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Xolo Maridueña is 5 feet 11.75 inches (1.82 m/182 cm) tall per his IMDb profile.

The actor started portraying Victor Graham on NBC's Parenthood at the age of 11.

at the age of 11. Maridueña is the first Latino to portray a lead superhero role in the DC cinematic universe as the titular character in Blue Beetle.

Xolo Maridueña's profile summary

Birth name Ramario Xolo Ramirez Date of birth June 9, 2001 Age 24 years old (as of November 2025) Place of birth Los Angeles, California Ethnicity Mixed Mexican, Cuban, and Ecuadorian Height 5 feet 11.75 inches (1.82 m/182 cm) Parents Omar G. Ramirez, Carmelita Ramirez-Sánchez Siblings Four sisters, including Oshún Ramirez Education Pasadena City College (screenwriting) Profession Actor Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Top 11 facts about Xolo Maridueña

At the age of 24, Xolo has had an impactful career in the entertainment industry spanning 14 years. He told GQ in February 2025 that he has to remind himself that he is in the right position on the Hollywood ladder, but sometimes he feels he could be doing more. Here are the top facts about the actor:

1. Xolo Maridueña has a multicultural background

Maridueña's mother, Carmelita Ramirez-Sánchez, is a Mexican American, while his father, Omar G. Ramirez, has Cuban Ecuadorian American roots, according to the LA Times. His name Xolo means the 'Dog Star' in the indigenous Nahuatl language that was historically spoken by the Aztecs in Mexico.

Xolo Maridueña's ethnicity is a huge part of his Hollywood identity. In his November 2024 interview with Galore Magazine, he said:

I can't help but feel like it has influenced every corner of my life... Seeing how the industry limits the types of stories I'm allowed to tell has always made me particular about the roles I take on, being a Latino in Hollywood is a responsibility, simply put.

Five facts about Xolo Maridueña. Photo: @dodgers on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

2. Xolo's sister, Oshún Ramirez, is an actress

Maridueña grew up alongside his four younger sisters in the El Sereno neighbourhood of Los Angeles. His sister, Oshún Ramirez, is also building her career in the entertainment industry.

Oshún voiced Skippy in Tig N' Seek, Silvia in Mickey and the Roadster Racers, Akira in Sakamoto Days, and Germs/ Lil'er Lucy in Future-Worm! She also appeared in Xolo's movie Blue Beetle as Nayeli.

3. Maridueña practices a West African religion

The Cobra Kai star practices Ifá, a traditional religion practised by the Yoruba people in Nigeria. The religion was spread to Latin America through the Atlantic slave trade. Xolo was previously thought to be Muslim, but he denied it in an August 2018 tweet.

Xolo Maridueña visits SiriusXM Studios on June 04, 2025, in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

4. Xolo Maridueña started as a child actor

Maridueña started auditioning for TV commercials in 2011 at the age of 9. His first project was a Sears commercial, and he did community theatre in East Los Angeles, where he was noticed by a casting booking agent.

He later landed his major child acting role as Victor Graham in the NBC drama series Parenthood in 2012 at 11 and portrayed the role on 51 episodes until 2015. In 2013, Xolo played Manny in the movie Dealin' with Idiots and had a minor role as Stefan Camacho in the TNT series Major Crimes.

5. Xolo gained fame playing Miguel on Cobra Kai

Maridueña was 16 when he started portraying the main role of Miguel Diaz in the martial arts comedy drama Cobra Kai. He appeared in all six seasons, which helped shape his career trajectory. Xolo told Collider during the Saturn Awards in February 2025 that being in the series taught him valuable lessons.

It is the greatest gift. I never thought we would get six seasons to tell these stories. So to live in this character and this world for all these years has been one of the greatest pleasures of my life.

Xolo Mariduena during the season five premiere of Cobra Kai at LA State Historic Park in Los Angeles, on September 7, 2022. Photo: Michael Tran (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

6. Maridueña is the first Latino superhero lead in a DC film

Xolo made his major superhero debut as the titular character, Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle, in the 2023 live-action superhero film Blue Beetle. The role marked the first time a Latino has led a major standalone movie in the DC cinematic universe. While discussing what the role means, Maridueña told Forbes in July 2024:

To get to work on this project that not only has Latinos in front of the camera, but behind the camera...really has changed the whole game for me. I can't think of a more honouring experience for my culture and to really show that we do belong in this space that we've been left out for so long.

Maridueña has also had voice roles in several animated superhero projects. He voices Kid Kree/Mel-Varr in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Snowy the Snocrawler in Batwheels, Invincible, and Aqua Agua in The Boy Presents: Diabolical.

7. Xolo Maridueña is a podcast host

The Blue Beetle star co-hosts the Lone Lobos Podcast with fellow Cobra Kai star Jacob Bertrand, who portrays Eli 'Hawk' Moskowitz. The pair launched the podcast in September 2021 to discuss subjects like pop culture and personal stories. They have featured various guests, including Pasqual Gutierrez III, Frankie Quinones, Mayan Lopez, and Patrick Luwis.

Jacob Bertrand and Xolo Maridueña in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 on July 25, 2024, in San Diego, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

8. Maridueña is a talented singer

The Los Angeles native released his debut single On My Way featuring Adriana Padilla, in August 2023. He followed it with the 2024 EP The Scarab Tapes, featuring the songs Palmera, Hero to Me, and Back in the Day. He reveals on his Spotify profile that his goal is to "deliver classic hip-hop sounds and vibes with a new school mentality."

The Latino star and actress Hannah Kepple met on the set of Cobra Kai, where Hannah had the recurring role of Moon. The actress confirmed she was Maridueña's girlfriend in an August 2020 interview with MEAWW. They quietly broke up in 2022 after about three years of dating.

Xolo Maridueña appears to be single in 2025, but it is hard to tell his dating status because he keeps his relationships out of the spotlight. He revealed in an August 2023 episode of the Lone Lobos Podcast that he had three serious girlfriends.

Hannah Kepple and Xolo Maridueña attend Teen Vogue's New Hollywood Celebration at Grandmaster Recorders on March 23, 2022, in Los Angeles. Photo: Vivien Killilea (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

10. Xolo Maridueña's net worth is growing

The Blue Beetle star is estimated to be worth $2 million as of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth, from his budding Hollywood career. His fortune is only expected to increase as he takes on more roles. Upcoming Xolo Maridueña's movies and TV shows include the third season of One Piece as Portgas D. Ace, Dod Years, Practical Magic 2 (2026), and Killing Castro starring Al Pacino and Diego Boneta.

11. Xolo Maridueña is a philanthropist

Xolo uses some of his wealth and influence to advocate for causes like disaster relief and discrimination alongside organisations such as the American Red Cross. In August 2022, he was honoured by the National Hispanic Media Coalition with the NHMC Rising Star Impact Award for his advocacy in the Latinx community.

Xolo Maridueña at the National Hispanic Media Coalition's 2025 Impact Awards Gala on June 06, 2025, in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion

Xolo Maridueña's height of 5 feet 11.75 inches adds to his charming onscreen performances. Beyond his physical appearances, the Latino star has proved to be one of Hollywood's most promising young talents.

READ MORE: Who is Oona O'Brien? Meet the actress playing Devon Lee in Cobra Kai

Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about upcoming actress Oona O'Brien. She joined Cobra Kai in season 4 as the competitive Devon Lee.

Oona was born in September 2006 in Charlotte, North Carolina. She has a background in mixed martial arts and is a student at Brown University, from where she is expected to graduate in 2029.

Source: Briefly News