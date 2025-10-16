Edgar Ramírez's relationship status: who is the Zero Dark Thirty star dating?

Edgar Ramírez's relationship status is seemingly single despite being linked to multiple women in the entertainment industry. The Venezuelan actor is recognised for his compelling performances in notable films such as Zero Dark Thirty, American Crime Story, and The Bourne Ultimatum.

Edgar in Mallorca, Islas Baleares, Spain, on July 20, 2022 (L). Ramírez in Barcelona, Spain, on April 19, 2023 (R). Photo: @edgarramirez25 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Ramírez is reportedly single and has been romantically linked to multiple women in the entertainment industry, including Selena Gomez, Marissa Roman, and Kourtney Kardashian.

and has been in the entertainment industry, including Selena Gomez, Marissa Roman, and Kourtney Kardashian. Edgar Ramírez has been rumoured to be gay, but he has yet to address the allegations.

The actor is fluent in several languages, including English, German, Italian, French, and his native Spanish.

Edgar Ramírez's profile summary

Full name Edgar Filiberto Ramírez Arellano Gender Male Date of birth March 25, 1977 Age 48 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth San Cristóbal, Táchira State, Venezuela Nationality Venezuelan Ethnicity Latino Height 5 feet 10 inches Father Filiberto Ramírez Mother Soday Arellano Siblings Nataly Ramírez Relationship status Single Education Andrés Bello Catholic University Profession Actor and producer Net worth $6 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

Exploring Edgar Ramírez's relationship status

Edgar Ramírez is believed to be single. Despite occasional sightings with friends and co-stars, he has not publicly confirmed being in a romantic relationship.

In September 2024, Edgar was spotted with Selena Gomez, his Emilia Pérez co-star, and other fellow co-stars during a Variety interview. On September 8, 2024, he shared a clip from the interview on Instagram. He captioned,

I love you too my sweetheart @selenagomez so, so much! So grateful to have you in my life!

Edgar Ramírez in Barcelona, Spain, on April 18, 2023 (R). Photo: @edgarramirez25 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Is Edgar Ramírez married?

The popular actor has never been married. However, Jennifer Garner is regarded as Edgar Ramírez's on-screen wife in Yes Day (2021).

Garner took to Instagram on December 22, 2022, and shared a picture of them bumping into each other. She captioned,

When you board a plane and your seat mate is your movie husband.

A look at Edgar Ramírez's dating history

Edgar Ramírez has been linked to several celebrities. These include:

1. Kourtney Kardashian

Edgar Ramírez in Milan, Italy, on June 18, 2022 (L). Kourtney Kardashian in New York, on May 21, 2023 (R). Photo: @edgarramirez25, @kourtneykardash on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name : Kourtney Kardashian Barker

: Kourtney Kardashian Barker Date of birth: April 18, 1979

April 18, 1979 Age: 46 years old (as of 2025)

46 years old (as of 2025) Career: Media personality and socialite

Media personality and socialite Social media: Instagram

In late 2020, Edgar Ramírez was rumoured to be in a relationship with popular American socialite Kourtney Kardashian. This was after Edgar re-shared Kourtney's picture on his Instagram story, flirtatiously writing, "I'm all ears", followed by a winky face. Besides the relationship rumours, neither of them addressed them.

2. Marissa Roman

Edgar at Villa Albertine, on October 4, 2024 (L). Ramírez and Marissa Roman on November 26, 2017 (R). Photo: @edgarramirez25, @soymarisaroman on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: María Isabel Román Bianchetti

María Isabel Román Bianchetti Date of birth: January 30, 1982

January 30, 1982 Age: 43 years old (as of 2025)

43 years old (as of 2025) Career: Actress

Actress Social media: Instagram

In 2017, popular Venezuelan actress Marissa Roman was rumoured to be Edgar Ramírez's girlfriend. This was after Marissa shared a photo on Instagram, on November 26, 2017, pecking Ramirez's cheek. She captioned,

Ed is in town ... Only magic can happen! Welcome my love.

Ramírez also shared a photo alongside Marissa on his timeline. However, they considered each other best friends rather than romantic partners.

3. Ana de Armas

Edgar Ramirez and Ana de Armas at Nikki Beach Carlton Beach Club on May 16, 2016 in Cannes, France. Photo by David M. Benett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Ana Celia de Armas Caso

: Ana Celia de Armas Caso Date of birth : April 30, 1988

: April 30, 1988 Age : 37 years (as of 2025)

: 37 years (as of 2025) Career : Actress

: Actress Social media: Instagram

Edgar Ramírez and Ana de Armas were rumoured to have dated briefly in 2016. They met at the Cannes Film Festival, where they displayed friendly and affectionate gestures, such as kissing on the cheeks.

However, the duo had met long before in 2013 during a read-through of Hands of Stone in New York. Edgar once shared about the first encounter on an Instagram post on January 7, 2020. He captioned,

This picture is from the day we met. If I remember correctly it was April 17, 2013. Robert De Niro had organized a read through for #HandsOfStone in #NYC so the whole cast was there. Since that day my love and my admiration for @ana_d_armas has only grown and grown.

Are Edgar Ramírez and Selena Gomez in a relationship?

Edgar Ramírez and Selena Gomez are not in a romantic relationship. Recent rumours about them dating began after a viral video showed them dancing together at a concert, sparking speculation.

However, Selena Gomez publicly addressed the rumours on a since-deleted TikTok story. She wrote,

Omg, how dare I dance with my bestie.

Selena and Ramírez are co-stars in the 2024 biopic Emilia Pérez. Additionally, Selena Gomez recently married popular music producer Benny Blanco.

Edgar Ramirez and Selena Gomez at the "Emilia Pérez" red carpet premiere at Alice Tully Hall on September 30, 2024 in New York City. Photo by Kristina Bumphrey (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Exploring Edgar Ramírez's career

Edgar Ramírez's breakthrough came when he featured as Cacique Chacón in Cosita Rica (2003). He has since appeared in over 57 films and TV shows, earning several award nominations. Some of his popular movies and TV shows include:

Year Movie/TV show Role 2024 Arenas Francis 2023 Dr. Death Dr. Paolo Macchiarini 2021 Jungle Cruise Aguirre 2020 The Last Days of American Crime Graham Bricke 2019 Wasp Network Rene Gonzalez 2016 Hands of Stone Roberto Durán

A look at Edgar Ramirez's age and early life

Edgar Filiberto Ramírez Arellano, 48, was born on March 25, 1977, in San Cristóbal, Táchira State, Venezuela. His parents are Soday Arellano, an attorney, and Filiberto Ramírez, a military officer. He grew up alongside his sister Nataly Ramírez.

Edgar in Milan, Italy, on January 22, 2025 (L). Ramírez and his mother, Soday Arellano, on May 8, 2022 (R). Photo: @edgarramirez25 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Trivia

Edgar Ramírez's net worth is estimated at $6 million.

Ramírez studied journalism at Andrés Bello Catholic University in Caracas.

Ramírez was a member of the jury at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Conclusion

Edgar Ramírez is seemingly single, as he is likely focusing on his trailblazing career in the entertainment industry. He has been rumoured to have dated prominent women in the entertainment scene, including popular singer-turned-actress Selena Gomez. However, they have debunked the rumours.

READ MORE: Benny Blanco's dating history

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Benny Blanco, a prominent American record producer and songwriter known for being the brains behind popular music hits.

Besides his career, he has had multiple private relationships over the years. However, his recent relationship with Selena Gomez has been highly publicised.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News