Edgar Ramírez's relationship status: who is the Zero Dark Thirty star dating?
Edgar Ramírez's relationship status is seemingly single despite being linked to multiple women in the entertainment industry. The Venezuelan actor is recognised for his compelling performances in notable films such as Zero Dark Thirty, American Crime Story, and The Bourne Ultimatum.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Edgar Ramírez's profile summary
- Exploring Edgar Ramírez's relationship status
- A look at Edgar Ramírez's dating history
- Exploring Edgar Ramírez's career
- A look at Edgar Ramirez's age and early life
- Trivia
- Conclusion
Key takeaways
- Ramírez is reportedly single and has been romantically linked to multiple women in the entertainment industry, including Selena Gomez, Marissa Roman, and Kourtney Kardashian.
- Edgar Ramírez has been rumoured to be gay, but he has yet to address the allegations.
- The actor is fluent in several languages, including English, German, Italian, French, and his native Spanish.
Edgar Ramírez's profile summary
Full name
Edgar Filiberto Ramírez Arellano
Gender
Male
Date of birth
March 25, 1977
Age
48 years old (as of 2025)
Place of birth
San Cristóbal, Táchira State, Venezuela
Nationality
Venezuelan
Ethnicity
Latino
Height
5 feet 10 inches
Father
Filiberto Ramírez
Mother
Soday Arellano
Siblings
Nataly Ramírez
Relationship status
Single
Education
Andrés Bello Catholic University
Profession
Actor and producer
Net worth
$6 million
Social media
Exploring Edgar Ramírez's relationship status
Edgar Ramírez is believed to be single. Despite occasional sightings with friends and co-stars, he has not publicly confirmed being in a romantic relationship.
In September 2024, Edgar was spotted with Selena Gomez, his Emilia Pérez co-star, and other fellow co-stars during a Variety interview. On September 8, 2024, he shared a clip from the interview on Instagram. He captioned,
I love you too my sweetheart @selenagomez so, so much! So grateful to have you in my life!
Is Edgar Ramírez married?
The popular actor has never been married. However, Jennifer Garner is regarded as Edgar Ramírez's on-screen wife in Yes Day (2021).
Garner took to Instagram on December 22, 2022, and shared a picture of them bumping into each other. She captioned,
When you board a plane and your seat mate is your movie husband.
A look at Edgar Ramírez's dating history
Edgar Ramírez has been linked to several celebrities. These include:
1. Kourtney Kardashian
- Full name: Kourtney Kardashian Barker
- Date of birth: April 18, 1979
- Age: 46 years old (as of 2025)
- Career: Media personality and socialite
- Social media: Instagram
In late 2020, Edgar Ramírez was rumoured to be in a relationship with popular American socialite Kourtney Kardashian. This was after Edgar re-shared Kourtney's picture on his Instagram story, flirtatiously writing, "I'm all ears", followed by a winky face. Besides the relationship rumours, neither of them addressed them.
2. Marissa Roman
- Full name: María Isabel Román Bianchetti
- Date of birth: January 30, 1982
- Age: 43 years old (as of 2025)
- Career: Actress
- Social media: Instagram
In 2017, popular Venezuelan actress Marissa Roman was rumoured to be Edgar Ramírez's girlfriend. This was after Marissa shared a photo on Instagram, on November 26, 2017, pecking Ramirez's cheek. She captioned,
Ed is in town ... Only magic can happen! Welcome my love.
Ramírez also shared a photo alongside Marissa on his timeline. However, they considered each other best friends rather than romantic partners.
3. Ana de Armas
- Full name: Ana Celia de Armas Caso
- Date of birth: April 30, 1988
- Age: 37 years (as of 2025)
- Career: Actress
- Social media: Instagram
Edgar Ramírez and Ana de Armas were rumoured to have dated briefly in 2016. They met at the Cannes Film Festival, where they displayed friendly and affectionate gestures, such as kissing on the cheeks.
However, the duo had met long before in 2013 during a read-through of Hands of Stone in New York. Edgar once shared about the first encounter on an Instagram post on January 7, 2020. He captioned,
This picture is from the day we met. If I remember correctly it was April 17, 2013. Robert De Niro had organized a read through for #HandsOfStone in #NYC so the whole cast was there. Since that day my love and my admiration for @ana_d_armas has only grown and grown.
Are Edgar Ramírez and Selena Gomez in a relationship?
Edgar Ramírez and Selena Gomez are not in a romantic relationship. Recent rumours about them dating began after a viral video showed them dancing together at a concert, sparking speculation.
However, Selena Gomez publicly addressed the rumours on a since-deleted TikTok story. She wrote,
Omg, how dare I dance with my bestie.
Selena and Ramírez are co-stars in the 2024 biopic Emilia Pérez. Additionally, Selena Gomez recently married popular music producer Benny Blanco.
Exploring Edgar Ramírez's career
Edgar Ramírez's breakthrough came when he featured as Cacique Chacón in Cosita Rica (2003). He has since appeared in over 57 films and TV shows, earning several award nominations. Some of his popular movies and TV shows include:
Year
Movie/TV show
Role
2024
Arenas
Francis
2023
Dr. Death
Dr. Paolo Macchiarini
2021
Jungle Cruise
Aguirre
2020
The Last Days of American Crime
Graham Bricke
2019
Wasp Network
Rene Gonzalez
2016
Hands of Stone
Roberto Durán
A look at Edgar Ramirez's age and early life
Edgar Filiberto Ramírez Arellano, 48, was born on March 25, 1977, in San Cristóbal, Táchira State, Venezuela. His parents are Soday Arellano, an attorney, and Filiberto Ramírez, a military officer. He grew up alongside his sister Nataly Ramírez.
Trivia
- Edgar Ramírez's net worth is estimated at $6 million.
- Ramírez studied journalism at Andrés Bello Catholic University in Caracas.
- Ramírez was a member of the jury at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.
Conclusion
Edgar Ramírez is seemingly single, as he is likely focusing on his trailblazing career in the entertainment industry. He has been rumoured to have dated prominent women in the entertainment scene, including popular singer-turned-actress Selena Gomez. However, they have debunked the rumours.
