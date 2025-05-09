Benny Blanco's dating history: From Elsie Hewitt to Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco's dating history became a hot topic following his highly publicised relationship with songstress Selena Gomez. Are they still going strong, and what other high-profile exes has Benny had?

Key takeaways

Benny Blanco's relationships have been kept out of the public eye .

. His high-profile relationship with Selena Gomez has been his most public , with the duo working together professionally and openly speaking about their relationship during interviews.

, with the duo working together professionally and openly speaking about their relationship during interviews. Benny Blanco's past relationships have been less publicised, and his most public girlfriend, apart from Selena, is model Elsie Hewitt.

Benny Blanco's dating history

As of May 2025, Benny Blanco is in a relationship with singer-songwriter and actress Selena Gomez. Apart from Selena, Benny has dated another high-profile figure, model Elsie Hewitt, with no other former relationships publicly known.

Are Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez still together?

Benny and Selena have been dating since 2023. The couple are long-time friends and musical collaborators, first working together on Selena's album Revival in 2015. Benny produced her hit singles Kill 'Em with Kindness and Same Old Love.

Growing as a couple and as artists

The couple established themselves as a musical power couple when they announced the release of their first studio album as a duo, I Said I Love You First. Released on March 21, 2025, the album chronicles their friendship and budding romance.

Did Benny and Selena get married?

The duo engaged on December 11, 2024, with Selena sharing the good news via an Instagram post. The high-profile couple opened up about the nerves around their engagement on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March 2025, with Benny stating:

'It's the hardest thing in the world, it's so hard. I tell her everything, so she was just upset with me because the day before, I was making bad lies.'

During the same interview, Benny explained that Selena almost did not show up for his planned proposal:

'Of course I'm freaking out. She was mad. She almost didn't even come. She said, "I really don't feel that well. I think I'm just gonna stay home today. Can't we just make the shoot another day?"'

Selena had a highly publicised, on-and-off relationship with pop star Justin Bieber from 2011 until early 2018. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in February 2011 and dated until 2014.

A final goodbye

They were publicly spotted together again in late 2017, sparking reconciliation rumours. Their final breakup was in early 2018, and he began dating his close friend, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), in June of that year.

Hailey and Justin had a brief relationship between 2015 and 2016. Selena would go on to write Lose You To Love Me about Justin, also touching on his quick relationship with Hailey following their final split:

'I gave my all and they all know it, then you tore me down and now it's showing. In two months, you replaced us, like it was easy. Made me think I deserved it, in the thick of healing.'

Selena spoke about her mindset while writing the song during an interview with Billboard in January 2020, expressing:

'When I wrote Lose You to Love Me, I was a mess. It was really difficult for me, and by the time we shot the music video at the end of the year, it had a completely different meaning, and it was so freeing. It was fun for me because I let it go, it meant that I let it go within myself as well. And I couldn’t have asked for a better way to close a chapter in my life.'

Who is richer, Benny Blanco or Selena Gomez?

Selena has amassed a significant net worth of $1.3 billion, estimated by Bloomberg. In comparison, Benny's successful career as a producer provided him with an estimated net worth of $50 million.

A glimpse into Benny Blanco and Elsie Hewitt's relationship

Benny's most notable ex-girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, is the only former partner publicly known. The duo first met in 2019 on the set of Benny and Juice WRLD's Graduation music video, and went public in 2020 when he documented their relationship online. They quietly broke up in 2020.

Elsie Hewitt's high-profile romantic connections

In March 2025, Elsie was romantically linked to Pete Davidson who dated Kim Kardashian. Elsie and Pete were spotted getting cosy during a Palm Beach getaway. Elsie was also previously linked to actor Jason Sudeikis before Pete in 2024.

Elsie and Jason were first spotted together on the streets of West Hollywood in January 2024. They were seen together again in September 2024 at the U.S. Open, leaving the rest of their relationship timeline unclear.

Benny Blanco on how to keep a woman happy

The successful producer has established himself as a reliable, thoughtful partner, often showcasing his respectful approach to Selena during candid interviews. During an interview with author and podcaster Jay Shetty in March 2025, Benny expressed:

'People’s biggest problem, especially men, is that you don’t listen. A woman is going to tell you exactly what she needs. If a girl is getting frustrated with you on something, she’s definitely told you multiple times what's wrong. You’re just not paying attention.'

Selena's thoughts on Benny's approach to their relationship

The singer echoed the internet's sentiments regarding what a great partner Benny is, and expressed her feelings on the same podcast:

'Just hearing from him one time check in with me and say, "I love you and I hope the day is going well." I just feel safe and I’ve never felt that before.'

Selena also expressed how Benny made her feel like she was a part of one unit, creating a deep sense of security:

'If you feel like you’re in a situation that doesn’t feel like you’re a unit, that makes it scarier.'

Much of Benny Blanco's dating history remains shrouded in mystery, with the Hollywood producer only being publicly linked to two women. He and Selena appear to have a solid relationship that millions support.

