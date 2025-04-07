Actor Finn Wolfhard got his big break at 13, starring as Mike Wheeler in the Netflix hit series, Stranger Things. His personal life has been spotlighted since, with fans particularly interested in his relationship with Elsie Richter. This article discusses what we know of Finn Wolfhard's girlfriend, including when the couple were first linked, and what Elsie does for a living.

Key takeaways

Finn Wolfhard's dating life is attracting increasing attention as the actor ages and becomes more secretive about his girlfriend, Elsie Richter.

Finn Wolfhard and Elsie Richter were first seen together in March 2021 , sparking romance rumours.

, sparking romance rumours. The couple continued to keep their relationship private, with many speculating that they may have broken up.

Who is Finn Wolfhard's girlfriend?

Finn Wolfhard's partner was last reported as Elsie Richter. Elsie is an actress best known for her roles in Doll & Em (2013).

The duo keep their relationship out of the public eye, leading to online speculation that Finn is single. Online sources such as J-14 also reported him as single, but neither party has publicly confirmed their relationship status in 2025.

Finn has been in a relationship with actress Elsie Richter since 2021. Photo: @fwolfhardupdate on X (Twitter) and Weiss Eubanks (modified by author)

The duo first sparked rumours in March 2021 when they were pictured together and have presumably been together since. Elsie Richter and Finn Wolfhard's relationship timeline is murky, but there are rare occasions when the duo are seen together.

In Mid-2021, Elsie posted a blurry photo to her Instagram story of the two posing and smiling together. Fan accounts online, including @FinnSkata on X (Twitter), reposted the image. They made their relationship public when they attended the 2022 British Academy of Film and Television Arts and Sciences (BAFTA) Film Awards as a couple.

Finn speaks out

Finn reluctantly confirmed their relationship later that year after a fan threatened to post Elsie's address. Speaking to The Washington Post in 2021, Finn said:

'They're like, "Oh, OK, I'm so sorry. We love her." It all fades literally once you're like, "Hey, calm down. It's cool. I'm a real person." It's almost like a trance or something. Maybe it's a power thing.'

Although the couple keep their relationship private, they are occasionally publicly spotted. Photo: @fwolfhardupdate on X (Twitter) and John Nacion (modified by author)

Finn's co-star, Millie Bobby Brown, is his on-screen love interest, sparking rumours regarding whether the duo dated. Despite online speculation amongst fans, the co-stars never dated and Millie is married to American actor and model, Jake Bongiovi.

Are Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard still friends?

Millie and Finn bonded on the Stranger Things set when they first began acting together and have continued to enjoy a solid friendship since.

Who was Finn Wolfhard's first kiss?

His on-screen love interest, Millie, was his first kiss; Millie was 11 and Finn was 12. After their first kiss, Millie expressed that she did not enjoy kissing. When asked about her statement during Variety's lie detector test segment in November 2022, she stated that Finn was a 'lousy kisser.'

Finn addressed Millie's comments when he was featured on The Drew Barrymore Show on January 19, 2023, saying:

'You know what? I was fine with it. My first, like, on-screen kiss was with Millie, but I didn’t know how to like approach that in any way. There was no like, ‘You’re gonna do this thing, and at the end of the take you’re gonna kiss her.’ And so I kinda just like head-butted her.'

Finn and Millie are close friends and have never had a romantic relationship. Photo: Rich Fury (modified by author)

Did Finn Wolfhard go to Millie's wedding?

Millie and her then-fiancé, Jake, wed in May 2024 during a low-key, secret ceremony with close friends and family. The married couple went on to have an extravagant wedding in Tuscany, Italy, in October 2024, and it is not known whether Finn attended.

Those in attendance at their destination wedding included Millie's parents, Robert and Kelly Brown, and Jake's mother, Dorothea Hurley and famous Canadian father, singer Jon Bon Jovi. The wedding was officiated by Millie's Stranger Things co-star, Matthew Modine.

Gaten Matarazzo and Finn Wolfhard's relationship

Co-stars Gaten Matarazzo and Finn Wolfhard's friendship is also a frequent topic amongst Stranger Things fans, as the duo's 'bromance' is often shown via displays of affection, including platonic hand-holding in public.

Their friendship was on full display when the co-stars were seen holding hands on July 17, 2024, in New York City while out home shopping with Gaten's girlfriend, Elizabeth Yu.

Gaten and Finn have maintained a close-knit bond over the years. Photo: Kyle Rivas (modified by author)

Fame and friendships

In May 2022, The Economic Times interviewed Millie, Gaten, and Finn, where they discussed fame and friendship. Finn explained that returning to the set felt like returning to camp to see old friends, stating:

'We kind of grew up with the characters because we come back every year. It's really an interesting thing and something that was almost kind of like a camp. Like the way I'm coming back every year and seeing the same people and seeing what everyone has been up to in real life and on the show.'

Gaten exclaimed how he did not realise that he was gaining notable fame until a LEGO® set of the cast came out, elaborating:

'Personally, it's gonna sound weird. I didn't even realise it when I was already getting recognised on the street. I was already seeing posters and stuff and trailers, and a bunch of merch coming out for the show and it didn't really hit me until they made a LEGO® set of us, like a collection of all of them. I was like, 'oh, I need to get my hands on this one. So I got it.'

What is Finn Wolfhard mixed with?

Finn's parents are Eric Wolfhard and Mary Jolivet. He is of German, French, and Jewish ancestry.

Elsie Richter is most known as being Finn Wolfhard's girlfriend. However, Elsie is an individual in her own right, establishing herself as a reputable actress with a promising career.

