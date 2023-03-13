Eric Wolfhard's bio and life story: Meet Finn Wolfhard's dad

As the dad of Stranger Things and It actor Finn Wolfhard, Eric Wolfhard, has supported his son's life and career. But what about Eric's own story? It is time to uncover the mystery and get to know the father of one of the industry's biggest names.

Thanks to his son Finn's sensational ascent to stardom, Eric Wolfhard, a brilliant scholar and an expert in Aboriginal land issues, was thrust into the spotlight. With Finn's phenomenal success, the Wolfhard family has become a household name and a subject of intense public fascination.

Eric Wolfhard's profile summary and bio

Full name Eric Wolfhard Gender Male Date of birth 14 September 1965 Age 57 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Current residence Vancouver, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Nora Wolfhard Father Michael Wolfhard Relationship status Married Partner Mary Jolivet Children 2 College/University University of British Columbia, University of Toronto, Harvard Law School/Berkman Center For Internet and Society Profession Historian, researcher, lawyer, scriptwriter Net worth $300,000 - $500,000

What is Finn Wolfhard's real name?

Finn Wolfhard's real name is Finn Michael Wolfhard. He is a famous Canadian actor, writer, and musician who gained popularity for portraying Mike Wheeler in the Netflix original series Stranger Things.

In addition, he has acted in notable films such as It (2017) and its follow-up It: Chapter Two (2019). He also recently starred in the supernatural movie, Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021).

Who is Finn Wolfhard's dad?

Eric Wolfhard is the father of the actor. He was born on 14 September 1965 in Vancouver, Canada, to Michael and Nora Wolfhard, meaning that Eric Wolfhard's age will be 58 in 2023.

His birth sign is Virgo, and he belongs to the White Caucasian ethnic group. Besides, Eric Wolfhard's height is 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 68 kilograms.

Despite needing more information about his parents, Eric Wolfhard's nationality is Canadian. Throughout his life, he has predominantly resided in Canada, moving around various cities, but he spent his early years in Vancouver.

Eric Wolfhard's education

After high school, Eric enrolled at the University of British Columbia, earning a Bachelor of Arts honours in Political Science and Government from 1984 to 1987. He then pursued a degree in Law at the University of Toronto Faculty of Law, graduating in 1991.

In 2014, he enrolled in an online program at Harvard Law School/Berkman Center for Internet and Society and obtained a degree in Copyright Law.

Who is Finn Wolfhard's mom?

Mary Jolivet is Finn's mother; she was born in Vancouver, Canada, to a French father named Lawrence Charles and a German-Irish mother named Trish Charles. Her sister is Rita Jolivet, a silent actress.

What do Finn Wolfhard's parents do?

Eric Wolfhard is an accomplished historical researcher, Aboriginal land issues specialist, and licensed lawyer. He has dedicated much of his career to researching and resolving indigenous land and boundary issues.

Together with Neil Vallance and Lorraine Littlefield, Eric co-founded VLW Research in 2013, which offers research and analysis of Aboriginal land and treaty rights, environmental impact, and land claims.

Aside from his research work, Eric enjoys scriptwriting. Some of Eric Wolfhard's movies include Saint of Hearts, Gentleman of the Spade, Spindown, and Black Farm. He even helped produce a 2020 Canadian short film called Night Shifts, written and directed by his son, Finn Wolfhard.

On the other hand, Finn's mother, Mary, is actively pursuing a career in the arts through her work with Dormouse Design, a company specialising in producing children's clothing.

Does Finn Wolfhard have a twin brother?

No, he does not have a twin brother, but he has an older brother called Nicholas, who resembles him. Nick, born on 21 October 1997, is a voice actor known for his work in various movie projects, including Smiling Friends, The InBetween, Beyblade Burst, World Trigger, My Little Pony, and Under Wraps.

Net worth

Eric Wolfhard earned an alleged net worth of $300,000 to $500,000 through his successful career and work as a screenwriter. Meanwhile, according to the Celebrity Net Worth website, his son Finn has a much larger alleged net worth of $4 million.

Eric Wolfhard is a versatile personality who has successfully juggled multiple careers, including as a researcher, consultant, and lawyer. However, what sets him apart is his unwavering support for his family, particularly his sons' careers in the entertainment industry.

