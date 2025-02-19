Global site navigation

Best martial arts for self defence: 13 top styles for real-world safety
Sports

Best martial arts for self defence: 13 top styles for real-world safety

by  Kenneth Mwenda 6 min read

Choosing the best martial arts for self defence can be crucial in real-world situations. Different styles offer unique techniques, from striking to grappling.

Systema, Kyokushin Karate, and Muay Thai
Systema, Kyokushin Karate, and Muay Thai are among the best martial arts. Photos: @Systema Pattaya - Thailand, Sebastien Muylaert, Simon Maina (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Arts like boxing and Muay Thai focus on striking, while BJJ and judo emphasise grappling and submissions.
  • Styles like Krav Maga and sambo are used in military and law enforcement training.
  • The best martial art is only as effective as the practitioner's skill level and consistency in training.

The best martial arts for self defence

Martial arts extend beyond sports, serving as essential tools for self defence. Achieving proficiency requires significant time and dedication. Tsahi Shemesh, Founder & CEO of Krav Maga Experts, emphasises in the New York Post that minimal training is insufficient for adequate protection:

Nowadays, many people think that one or two hours of self defence training is sufficient - it is not.

Read also

The 11 deadliest martial arts and what makes them so dangerous

Facts about martial arts
Turki Alnami in action at the Saudi Games 2024 on October 17 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Hector Vivas (modified by author)
Source: Original

For beginners learning self-defence, top-rated classes are a great starting point. Our ranking of the most effective martial arts is based on real-world application, training difficulty, and combat effectiveness.

NumberMartial art
13Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)
12Kyokushin Karate
11Systema
10Sambo
9Taekwondo
8Wing Chun
7Karate
6Aikido
5Judo
4Boxing
3Muay Thai
2Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ)
1Krav Maga

13. Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)

Jonathan Micallef and Kevin Jousset at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia
Jonathan Micallef (L) and Kevin Jousset compete in their welterweight bout during UFC 312 at Qudos Bank Arena on February 9, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Darrian Traynor
Source: Getty Images
  • Focus: Striking & Grappling
  • Country of origin: Ancient Greece

MMA combines techniques from many martial arts, resulting in a diverse skill set for self-defence. By learning to strike, grapple, and defend in a variety of settings, MMA fighters are prepared for a wide range of fighting situations, making it one of the most practical martial arts for personal defence.

12. Kyokushin Karate

Fighters practicing Kyokushin Karate
Fighters practicing Kyokushin Karate during the Martial Arts Festival on March 26, 2016, at the Accor Hotel Arena in Paris, France. Photo: Sebastien Muylaert
Source: Getty Images
  • Focus: Striking
  • Country of origin: Japan

Kyokushin Karate is a full-contact style that prioritises practical application over sport. Its emphasis on conditioning through hard sparring prepares practitioners for real-life confrontations, and its techniques are designed to end fights quickly.

Read also

Meet Bright Vachirawit: the untold story of Thailand’s shining star

11. Systema

Men practicing martial arts
Men practicing martial arts. Photos: @Systema Pattaya - Thailand, @Systema Vasiliev: Russian Martial Art (modified by author)
Source: Facebook
  • Focus: Fluid movement & psychological awareness
  • Country of origin: Russia

Systema adapts to any onslaught using natural bodily motions and psychology. Its instruction in breathing, relaxation, and awareness enables practitioners to respond to threats in a more fluid, less predictable manner, which is especially beneficial in uncertain real-world scenarios.

10. Sambo

Ibragim Baglan and Mongolia's Shaaluu Erdenebaatar in Jakarta, Indonesia
Kazakhstan's Ibragim Baglan (R) against Mongolia's Shaaluu Erdenebaatar in the Sambo men's -52kg gold medal match at JCC Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 31, 2018. Photo: Anton Raharjo
Source: Getty Images
  • Focus: Hybrid
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union

Sambo was developed in the early 1920s by the Red Army and other forces to improve its servicemen's hand-to-hand combat ability. It incorporates elements of judo and wrestling, emphasising rapid takedowns and submissions.

9. Taekwondo

Eithar Hayyan and Rahmah Alkhawahr in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Eithar Hayyan (L) competes against Rahmah Alkhawahr in the Women's Taekwondo event during the Saudi Games 2024 on October 15, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Hector Vivas
Source: Getty Images
  • Focus: Kicking techniques
  • Country of origin: South Korea

Taekwondo was established in the 1940s and 1950s by Korean martial artists who had previously practiced karate and Chinese martial arts. It is distinguished by its high and spinning kicks, which may keep opponents at a distance.

8. Wing Chun

Read also

Charissa Thompson's salary: How much does the Fox sportscaster earn?

Illustration of Wing Chun during a training session
Illustration of Wing Chun during a training session on November 25, 2016, in Paris, France. Photo: Anthony Dibon
Source: Getty Images
  • Focus: Striking, grappling, trapping
  • Country of origin: China

It is a martial arts style distinguished by its emphasis on close-quarters hand-to-hand combat, quick punches, and simple efficiency. Its ideology stresses catching and clinging to an opponent's centreline. This is accomplished by simultaneous assault and defence, tactile sensitivity, and utilising an opponent's force against them.

7. Karate

Omar Alazmi and Saud Albasher in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Omar Alazmi (L) competes against Saud Albasher during the Saudi Games 2024 on October 17, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Hector Vivas
Source: Getty Images
  • Focus: Striking & Blocking
  • Country of origin: Japan

Karate focuses on sharp, strong blows paired with blocks. It is useful for self-defence because it emphasises both attacking and defensive tactics, teaching practitioners how to use their bodies' natural weapons efficiently. Karate's organised forms and katas improve one's discipline and response time.

6. Aikido

Aikido training
26 May 2019, Schleswig-Holstein, Reinbek: Children and teenagers of TSV Reinbek train together in the Japanese martial art Aikido. Photo: Ulrich Perrey.
Source: Getty Images
  • Focus: Grappling and softness
  • Country of origin: Japan

Aikido emphasises channeling an attacker's energy using joint locks and throws rather than confronting force with force. Aikido originated from Daitō-ryū Aiki-jūjutsu but diverged in the late 1920s due to Ueshiba's affiliation with the Ōmoto-kyō cult. Ueshiba's early students' documents mention aiki-jūjutsu.

Read also

Is Squid Game real? The truth behind the hit series

5. Judo

Faiza Mokdar and Megumi Fuchida in Paris
France's Faiza Mokdar (in white) competes against Japan's Megumi Fuchida (in blue) during the Paris Grand Slam judo tournament in Paris on February 1, 2025. Photo: Franck Fife
Source: Getty Images
  • Focus: Grappling, wrestling, ground fighting
  • Country of origin: Japan

Kanō Jigorō founded judo in 1882 as an eclectic martial art. It has been an Olympic sport since 1964. The goal of competitive judo is to throw an opponent, paralyse them with a pin, or compel an opponent to submit using a joint lock or choke.

4. Boxing

Valerij Osadchuk and Luca Ciani in Krakow, Poland
Valerij Osadchuk (in blue) of the Czech Republic (Ostrava) competes against Luca Ciani (in red) of Italy in Krakow, Poland, on December 13, 2024. Photo: Artur Widak
Source: Getty Images
  • Focus: Striking & head movement
  • Country of origin: Various (modern sport originated in England)

Boxing is renowned for its focus on punches, head movement, and defensive manoeuvres. Boxers build endurance, speed, and precision, which are crucial for self-defence. It teaches one to deliver powerful strikes while maintaining a high guard.

3. Muay Thai

Muay Thai participants compete at the Kibera Fort Jesus grounds in Nairobi
Muay Thai participants compete during the Kibra Youth Initiative boxing exhibition at the Kibera Fort Jesus grounds in Nairobi on December 23, 2024. Photo: Simon Maina
Source: Getty Images
  • Focus: Punching, striking, clinching
  • Country of origin: Thailand

Muay Thai, often known as "The Art of Eight Limbs," is a Thai martial art and full-contact combat sport. Considered one of the best defensive fighting styles, it involves stand-up hitting, sweeps, and numerous clinching techniques.

Read also

Will there be a Bofuri season 2? Here is what we know so far

Muay Thai gained international popularity in the late twentieth and early twenty-first centuries, when Westernised Thai practitioners began competing in kickboxing, mixed-rules, and Muay Thai contests all over the world.

2. Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ)

Katlyn Chookagian trains with her coach, Jamal Patterson
Katlyn Chookagian trains with her coach, Jamal Patterson, at AllStar BJJ MMA Training Facility in Kenilworth, NJ, on November 1, 2016. Photo: Chad Matthew Carlson
Source: Getty Images
  • Focus: Ground fighting, submission grappling
  • Country of origin: Brazil

BJJ is based on the idea that a smaller, weaker individual may successfully defend oneself against a larger, stronger opponent. This is by employing leverage and weight distribution, moving the fight to the ground, and defeating them using a variety of holds and submissions.

In contrast to certain other martial arts, BJJ can be performed with or without a gi outfit, known as 'no-gi BJJ.' For this purpose, rash guards are employed. It is among the most practical martial arts for self defence.

1. Krav Maga

Participants train in Krav Maga
Participants train in Krav Maga at a home dojo in the Ma'ale Adumim settlement in the occupied West Bank on June 26, 2024. Photo: Menahem Kahana
Source: Getty Images
  • Focus: Hybrid
  • Country of origin: Israel

It was developed for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and incorporates techniques from aikido, boxing, judo, karate, and wrestling. It is notable for its emphasis on real-world scenarios. It incorporates techniques designed to neutralise threats quickly and effectively, using simple, direct movements to overcome opponents.

Read also

Kali Muscle net worth, age, height, children, wife, diet, how did he make money?

FAQs

What is the most effective self defence martial art?

Krav Maga often ranks high for its focus on real-world scenarios.

Which is the best combat sport for self defence?

Many experts argue that a combination of boxing (for striking) and wrestling or BJJ (for grappling) provides the best all-around training for self-defence in unpredictable scenarios.

What fighting styles do Navy SEALs use?

According to Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Houston, Navy SEALs train in multiple martial arts, including Krav Maga, BJJ, Muay Thai, Judo, and Boxing. Their training is also heavily focused on practical application and combatives tailored to real-world situations.

What martial art does John Wick use?

According to Game Rant, John Wick (a fictional character) primarily uses a blend of judo, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and Krav Maga.

What martial arts do CIA agents learn?

While specific training can vary, agents might learn defensive tactics from Krav Maga, judo, or Brazilian jiu-jitsu, with an emphasis on practical self-defence (CIA Careers).

Read also

How old is Badkid Macei? Age, height, dating, salary, contacts, worth

For those interested in the best martial arts for self defence, combining techniques from multiple disciplines based on personal needs and availability is ideal. Effectiveness depends on regular practice, situational awareness, and the ability to de-escalate conflicts.

READ ALSO: Anthony Johnson's cause of death: tragic details about the MMA fighter's passing

Briefly published an article about Anthony Johnson's cause of death. Anthony was arguably one of the greatest MMA fighters.

He earned the nickname Rumble because of his one-punch knockout power in the octagon. Following a tragic death at only 38 years old, many fans from the UFC world have tried to understand Anthony Johnson's cause of death.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Kenneth Mwenda avatar

Kenneth Mwenda (Lifestyle writer) Kenneth Mwenda is a business and sports writer with over five years of experience. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) from The Cooperative University of Kenya in February 2022. Kenneth was a news and features writer for Constructionreviewonline.com. At Sportsbrief, he contributed to writing sports biographies and listicles. He joined Briefly in 2024. In 2023, Kenneth finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Email: kelliesmwenda@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: