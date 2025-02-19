Best martial arts for self defence: 13 top styles for real-world safety

Choosing the best martial arts for self defence can be crucial in real-world situations. Different styles offer unique techniques, from striking to grappling.

Systema, Kyokushin Karate, and Muay Thai are among the best martial arts. Photos: @Systema Pattaya - Thailand, Sebastien Muylaert, Simon Maina (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Arts like boxing and Muay Thai focus on striking, while BJJ and judo emphasise grappling and submissions.

and focus on striking, while and emphasise grappling and submissions. Styles like Krav Maga and sambo are used in military and law enforcement training.

and are used in military and law enforcement training. The best martial art is only as effective as the practitioner's skill level and consistency in training.

The best martial arts for self defence

Martial arts extend beyond sports, serving as essential tools for self defence. Achieving proficiency requires significant time and dedication. Tsahi Shemesh, Founder & CEO of Krav Maga Experts, emphasises in the New York Post that minimal training is insufficient for adequate protection:

Nowadays, many people think that one or two hours of self defence training is sufficient - it is not.

Turki Alnami in action at the Saudi Games 2024 on October 17 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Hector Vivas (modified by author)

For beginners learning self-defence, top-rated classes are a great starting point. Our ranking of the most effective martial arts is based on real-world application, training difficulty, and combat effectiveness.

Number Martial art 13 Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) 12 Kyokushin Karate 11 Systema 10 Sambo 9 Taekwondo 8 Wing Chun 7 Karate 6 Aikido 5 Judo 4 Boxing 3 Muay Thai 2 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) 1 Krav Maga

13. Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)

Jonathan Micallef (L) and Kevin Jousset compete in their welterweight bout during UFC 312 at Qudos Bank Arena on February 9, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Darrian Traynor

Focus: Striking & Grappling

Striking & Grappling Country of origin: Ancient Greece

MMA combines techniques from many martial arts, resulting in a diverse skill set for self-defence. By learning to strike, grapple, and defend in a variety of settings, MMA fighters are prepared for a wide range of fighting situations, making it one of the most practical martial arts for personal defence.

12. Kyokushin Karate

Fighters practicing Kyokushin Karate during the Martial Arts Festival on March 26, 2016, at the Accor Hotel Arena in Paris, France. Photo: Sebastien Muylaert

Focus: Striking

Striking Country of origin: Japan

Kyokushin Karate is a full-contact style that prioritises practical application over sport. Its emphasis on conditioning through hard sparring prepares practitioners for real-life confrontations, and its techniques are designed to end fights quickly.

11. Systema

Men practicing martial arts. Photos: @Systema Pattaya - Thailand, @Systema Vasiliev: Russian Martial Art (modified by author)

Focus: Fluid movement & psychological awareness

Fluid movement & psychological awareness Country of origin: Russia

Systema adapts to any onslaught using natural bodily motions and psychology. Its instruction in breathing, relaxation, and awareness enables practitioners to respond to threats in a more fluid, less predictable manner, which is especially beneficial in uncertain real-world scenarios.

10. Sambo

Kazakhstan's Ibragim Baglan (R) against Mongolia's Shaaluu Erdenebaatar in the Sambo men's -52kg gold medal match at JCC Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 31, 2018. Photo: Anton Raharjo

Focus: Hybrid

Hybrid Country of origin: Soviet Union

Sambo was developed in the early 1920s by the Red Army and other forces to improve its servicemen's hand-to-hand combat ability. It incorporates elements of judo and wrestling, emphasising rapid takedowns and submissions.

9. Taekwondo

Eithar Hayyan (L) competes against Rahmah Alkhawahr in the Women's Taekwondo event during the Saudi Games 2024 on October 15, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Hector Vivas

Focus: Kicking techniques

Kicking techniques Country of origin: South Korea

Taekwondo was established in the 1940s and 1950s by Korean martial artists who had previously practiced karate and Chinese martial arts. It is distinguished by its high and spinning kicks, which may keep opponents at a distance.

8. Wing Chun

Illustration of Wing Chun during a training session on November 25, 2016, in Paris, France. Photo: Anthony Dibon

Focus: Striking, grappling, trapping

Striking, grappling, trapping Country of origin: China

It is a martial arts style distinguished by its emphasis on close-quarters hand-to-hand combat, quick punches, and simple efficiency. Its ideology stresses catching and clinging to an opponent's centreline. This is accomplished by simultaneous assault and defence, tactile sensitivity, and utilising an opponent's force against them.

7. Karate

Omar Alazmi (L) competes against Saud Albasher during the Saudi Games 2024 on October 17, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Hector Vivas

Focus: Striking & Blocking

Striking & Blocking Country of origin: Japan

Karate focuses on sharp, strong blows paired with blocks. It is useful for self-defence because it emphasises both attacking and defensive tactics, teaching practitioners how to use their bodies' natural weapons efficiently. Karate's organised forms and katas improve one's discipline and response time.

6. Aikido

26 May 2019, Schleswig-Holstein, Reinbek: Children and teenagers of TSV Reinbek train together in the Japanese martial art Aikido. Photo: Ulrich Perrey.

Focus: Grappling and softness

Grappling and softness Country of origin: Japan

Aikido emphasises channeling an attacker's energy using joint locks and throws rather than confronting force with force. Aikido originated from Daitō-ryū Aiki-jūjutsu but diverged in the late 1920s due to Ueshiba's affiliation with the Ōmoto-kyō cult. Ueshiba's early students' documents mention aiki-jūjutsu.

5. Judo

France's Faiza Mokdar (in white) competes against Japan's Megumi Fuchida (in blue) during the Paris Grand Slam judo tournament in Paris on February 1, 2025. Photo: Franck Fife

Focus: Grappling, wrestling, ground fighting

Grappling, wrestling, ground fighting Country of origin: Japan

Kanō Jigorō founded judo in 1882 as an eclectic martial art. It has been an Olympic sport since 1964. The goal of competitive judo is to throw an opponent, paralyse them with a pin, or compel an opponent to submit using a joint lock or choke.

4. Boxing

Valerij Osadchuk (in blue) of the Czech Republic (Ostrava) competes against Luca Ciani (in red) of Italy in Krakow, Poland, on December 13, 2024. Photo: Artur Widak

Focus: Striking & head movement

Striking & head movement Country of origin: Various (modern sport originated in England)

Boxing is renowned for its focus on punches, head movement, and defensive manoeuvres. Boxers build endurance, speed, and precision, which are crucial for self-defence. It teaches one to deliver powerful strikes while maintaining a high guard.

3. Muay Thai

Muay Thai participants compete during the Kibra Youth Initiative boxing exhibition at the Kibera Fort Jesus grounds in Nairobi on December 23, 2024. Photo: Simon Maina

Focus: Punching, striking, clinching

Punching, striking, clinching Country of origin: Thailand

Muay Thai, often known as "The Art of Eight Limbs," is a Thai martial art and full-contact combat sport. Considered one of the best defensive fighting styles, it involves stand-up hitting, sweeps, and numerous clinching techniques.

Muay Thai gained international popularity in the late twentieth and early twenty-first centuries, when Westernised Thai practitioners began competing in kickboxing, mixed-rules, and Muay Thai contests all over the world.

2. Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ)

Katlyn Chookagian trains with her coach, Jamal Patterson, at AllStar BJJ MMA Training Facility in Kenilworth, NJ, on November 1, 2016. Photo: Chad Matthew Carlson

Focus: Ground fighting, submission grappling

Ground fighting, submission grappling Country of origin: Brazil

BJJ is based on the idea that a smaller, weaker individual may successfully defend oneself against a larger, stronger opponent. This is by employing leverage and weight distribution, moving the fight to the ground, and defeating them using a variety of holds and submissions.

In contrast to certain other martial arts, BJJ can be performed with or without a gi outfit, known as 'no-gi BJJ.' For this purpose, rash guards are employed. It is among the most practical martial arts for self defence.

1. Krav Maga

Participants train in Krav Maga at a home dojo in the Ma'ale Adumim settlement in the occupied West Bank on June 26, 2024. Photo: Menahem Kahana

Focus: Hybrid

Hybrid Country of origin: Israel

It was developed for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and incorporates techniques from aikido, boxing, judo, karate, and wrestling. It is notable for its emphasis on real-world scenarios. It incorporates techniques designed to neutralise threats quickly and effectively, using simple, direct movements to overcome opponents.

FAQs

What is the most effective self defence martial art?

Krav Maga often ranks high for its focus on real-world scenarios.

Which is the best combat sport for self defence?

Many experts argue that a combination of boxing (for striking) and wrestling or BJJ (for grappling) provides the best all-around training for self-defence in unpredictable scenarios.

What fighting styles do Navy SEALs use?

According to Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Houston, Navy SEALs train in multiple martial arts, including Krav Maga, BJJ, Muay Thai, Judo, and Boxing. Their training is also heavily focused on practical application and combatives tailored to real-world situations.

What martial art does John Wick use?

According to Game Rant, John Wick (a fictional character) primarily uses a blend of judo, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and Krav Maga.

What martial arts do CIA agents learn?

While specific training can vary, agents might learn defensive tactics from Krav Maga, judo, or Brazilian jiu-jitsu, with an emphasis on practical self-defence (CIA Careers).

For those interested in the best martial arts for self defence, combining techniques from multiple disciplines based on personal needs and availability is ideal. Effectiveness depends on regular practice, situational awareness, and the ability to de-escalate conflicts.

