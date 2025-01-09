Anthony Johnson's cause of death: tragic details about the MMA fighter's passing

Anthony Johnson was arguably one of the greatest MMA fighters. He earned the nickname Rumble because of his one-punch knockout power in the octagon. Following a tragic death at only 38 years old, many fans from the UFC world have tried to understand Anthony Johnson's cause of death.

Anthony Johnson during his Light Heavyweight Title Bout against Daniel Cormier at KeyBank Center on April 8, 2017, in Buffalo, New York (L). Photo: Mike Roach/Steve Marcus (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Anthony Johnson is originally from Dublin, Georgia, where he was raised by his grandparents, who adopted him when he was 2. At a towering height of 6 feet 2 inches, he was an excellent wrestler before switching to mixed martial arts.

Anthony Johnson's profile summary

Full name Anthony Kewoa Johnson Other names Rumble, AJ Date of birth March 6, 1984 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Dublin, Georgia, United States Date of death November 13, 2022 Age at death 38 years old Place of death Laurens County, Georgia, United States Nationality American Height 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 m/188 cm) Weight 93 kg (205 lbs) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Children Two Education West Laurens High School, Lassen College Profession MMA fighter Stance Orthodox Years active 2006 to 2021 Social media Instagram

What was Anthony Johnson's cause of death?

Anthony Johnson passed away on November 13, 2022, at the age of 38. His cause of death was reported to be organ failure due to non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis.

Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma is a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system, while hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis is a rare immune disorder.

Celebrities known to have suffered from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma include actor Gene Wilder (diagnosed in the 1990s and treated) and actress Jane Fonda (diagnosed in 2022 and currently in remission).

Top 5 facts about the late MMA fighter Anthony Johnson. Photo: Jeff Bottari on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Anthony Johnson's cancer battle was kept private

Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson's illness was not disclosed until his passing. He had been updating his fans about being sick but did not share the diagnosis. AJ first mentioned being ill in a September 2021 Instagram post asking fans for prayers.

Later, in May 2022, he shared that his condition was improving. However, in late October, Rumble's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, told ESPN that the MMA fighter was not doing well.

Johnson's close friend, former UFC welterweight champion Kumaru Usman, told Yahoo Sports in November 2022 that AJ wanted to keep his diagnosis hidden like the late actor Chadwick Boseman.

Rumble would give you these nonchalant stories, and he was having dialysis on his kidneys, but he never really told you fully what was going on. He didn't want to be treated differently. He didn't want people to see him losing all this weight and going through these situations and treat him differently because of what was going on. He was such an incredible athlete.

Following Anthony Johnson's death, many of his friends, fans, and mates from the MMA world came out to share their fond memories of him. UFC president Dana White remembered him as a good human and 'always in fun fights.'

Anthony Johnson spars during an open workout for UFC 202 at Rocks Lounge at the Red Rock Casino on August 18, 2016, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson was among MMAs best fighters

AJ was initially into wrestling throughout high school and at Lassen College, where he won a junior college national championship. He entered mixed martial arts in 2006, competing in multiple weight classes, including welterweight, middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight.

Rumble initially retired in 2017 after being at the top of the UFC for over a decade. At the time, he was the No. 1 ranked light heavyweight contender in official UFC rankings and was ranked 2nd in the world by ESPN and Sherdog.

Johnson made a comeback in 2021 and fought a single bout in Bellator MMA before his health issues forced him to withdraw from a title fight. His last fight was a knockout victory in May 2021 against Jose Augusto.

AJ was a multiple-title challenger although he never won a UFC championship. Anthony Johnson's MMA career ended with a record of 23 wins and 6 losses. He had 17 wins by knockout or technical knockout.

How many kids did Anthony Johnson have?

Rumble was a father to two children that he welcomed with his ex-girlfriend. The MMA star had never tied the knot but was close to his family, especially his grandmother. In a May 2021 Instagram post, he shared that he considers her to be his mom while wishing her a happy Mother's Day.

Happy Mother's Day. She's my grandmother, but she adopted me and never left my side. I owe everything to her! I love you Ma - The only voice I need to hear before I fight.

Anthony Johnson with his grandmother. Photo: @anthony_rumble (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

As a notable figure in mixed martial arts, Anthony Johnson's death left many with unanswered questions. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about Rumble;

Who is Anthony Johnson and what happened to him?

Anthony Johnson, aka Rumble, was a mixed martial artist from Georgia, United States. He passed away on November 13, 2022, due to organ failure caused by non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis.

Who was the Black UFC fighter who died?

The prominent Black UFC fighter who died is Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson. Kimbo Slice was also a well-known Black MMA star who passed away on June 6, 2016, at the age of 42 after suffering from heart failure.

What MMA fighter died at 38?

Several MMA fighters have died at the age of 38. Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson was 38 when he passed away in November 2022. Former MMA star Guilherme 'Bomba' Vasconcelos was also 38 at the time of his death on October 15, 2024.

Anthony Johnson sits in the locker room prior to his fight against Glover Teixeira of Brazil during the UFC 202 event at T-Mobile Arena on August 20, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Mike Roach

Source: Getty Images

While Anthony Johnson's cause of death remains tragic, he built a lasting legacy within the period that he was in the UFC. He touched many hearts, not just as a ruthless fighter in the octagon but as a good friend to many.

