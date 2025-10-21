Myles Jonathan Brando is one of Marlon Brando's 11 children. He was born from the late actor's long-term relationship with his housekeeper, Maria Cristina Ruiz. In February 1991, Jonathan's half-brother, Christian Brando, told the Los Angeles Times of their large, blended family:

My family is spaced out because my dad had kids even in his 70s. Sometimes, I would meet my half-siblings during family gatherings and be like, "Who are you?"

Key takeaways

Myles' dad, Marlon, is regarded as one of the greatest actors in cinema history .

. Jonathan has two biological siblings: Ninna Priscilla (b. 1989) and Timothy Gahan Brando (b. 1994).

(b. 1989) and (b. 1994). Myles' half-brother, Christian, was imprisoned for five years for fatally shooting their half-sister's lover.

for fatally shooting their half-sister's lover. Unlike his father, Myles Jonathan has largely stayed away from the limelight.

Profile summary

Full name Myles Jonathan Brando Gender Male Date of birth 16 January 1992 Age 33 years old (2025) Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Parents Maria Cristina Ruiz and Marlon Brando Siblings 10

Myles' dad, Marlon Brando, was an award-winning actor

Marlon made his Broadway debut in the 1944 play Remember Mama. Six years later, he bagged his first film role as G.I. in The Men. Some of Brando's other acting credits include The Chase, Guys and Dolls and A Dry white Season.

He won a Cannes Film Festival Award and two Golden Globe Awards in his six-decade career. Marlon is credited with being one of the first actors to bring method acting to mainstream audiences.

He had at least 11 kids: A look at Myles Jonathan's siblings

Myles' dad was in three unsuccessful marriages. His former spouses were Anna Kashfi (m. 1957; div. 1959), Movita Castaneda (m. 1960; ann. 1968) and Tarita Teriipaia (m. 1962; div. 1972).

Three of Brando's 11 children were adopted (Tarita's daughter Maimiti, her niece Raiatua and Pedra Corval).

Christian Brando (1958-2008)

Christian was the only child Marlon had with his first wife, Anna. On 16 May 1990, his half-sister, Cheyenne, confided in him that her boyfriend, Dag Drollet, was physically abusing her.

Christian fatally shot him in a heated confrontation while in the Brando residence. In his interview with the Los Angeles Times, Marlon's son recalled the incident, saying:

My intention was not to kill him; I just wanted to scare him.

Christian served a 5-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to murder. He passed away due to pneumonia on 26 January 2008, aged 49.

Miko Castaneda (b. 1961)

Miko is Marlon's first child with his second wife, Movita. According to his IMDb profile, he starred in This Is It and Inchon. Castaneda was Michael Jackson's longtime bodyguard. Speaking with The Guardian in 2015, he shared a glimpse of who his dad was off-screen, revealing:

He was a loving and caring father. At home, he was not the legendary actor Marlon Brando; he was just dad.

Rebecca Brando (b. 1966)

Rebecca is Marlon and Movita's daughter. In 2015, she endorsed a documentary about her dad, Listen To Me Marlon. She told Metro about the film:

I am glad the film shows my father as a person and not just a superstar. I know he would be proud of it.

In a 2020 interview with British GQ, she jokingly narrated how her dad would intimidate some boyfriends she brought home.

Simon Teihotu (b.1963)

Simon is Marlon and Tarita's first child. Per his IMDb profile, he maintains a low profile, per his dad's wishes. The father of three resides and works in The Brando (The family resort in French Polynesia).

Tarita Cheyenne (1970-1995)

Cheyenne was Simon's biological sister. She was pregnant with Dag's child at the time of his passing. A former model, she fell into depression after Christian's arrest and turned to substance abuse. After losing custody of her son, Tuki, she took her life in her mother's house in Tahiti.

What happened to Myles Jonathan's father?

Marlon had liver cancer and diabetes. On 1 July 2004, he passed away due to respiratory failure from pulmonary fibrosis with congestive heart failure. The actor was cremated, and his ashes were partly scattered in Death Valley and Tahiti.

Frequently asked questions

How old was Marlon Brando Jr.?

Marlon (80 at his passing) was born on 3 April 1924 in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. He was the only son of Dorothy Pennebaker and Marlon Brando Sr.

The former was a stage actress, while the latter was a salesman. The actor had Irish, English, German and Dutch ancestry. He briefly attended Shattuck Military Academy and Libertyville High School.

How much was Marlon Brando worth when he died?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Marlon had an estimated net worth of $100 million at the time of his passing. His liquid assets were reportedly worth $23 million.

Brando ranks among the highest-paid deceased celebrities, with his estate amassing approximately $9 million annually. His fortune primarily stemmed from his illustrious acting career.

Why did Marlon Brando reject his Oscar?

In 1973, Marlon won an Academy Award for his role in The Godfather, but sent actress Sacheen Littlefeather to decline it on his behalf. He cited the "poor treatment of Native Americans in the film industry" as the reason behind his decision.

Wrapping up

Myles Jonathan Brando is Marlon Brando's second child with his housekeeper, Maria Cristina Ruiz. Despite his late dad's prominence, the celebrity son maintains a low-key profile.

