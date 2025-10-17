Meet Chris Evans' wife, Alba Baptista: age, story, and her breakout role as Ava

Alba Baptista's age sparked speculation when it was first revealed that she was the woman who won over Captain America's heart. The 28-year-old Portuguese actress has been linked to Chris Evans, 44, since late 2021.

Alba Baptista and Chris Evans attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills. Photo: Lionel Hahn (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Chris Evans married Alba Baptista in September 2023, after dating for about two years.

Alba Baptista has Portuguese and Brazilian roots.

The actress made her Hollywood debut in 2020 as the titular character in the Netflix series Warrior Nun after primarily working in Portuguese productions.

Alba Baptista's profile summary

Full name Alba Baptista Date of birth July 10, 1997 Age 28 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth Lisbon, Portugal Current residence Massachusetts, United States Heritage Brazilian-Portuguese Height 5 feet 2.75 inches (1.59 m/159 cm) Husband Chris Evans (2023 to date) Social media Instagram

Chris Evans' wife hails from Portugal

Alba Baptista was born and raised in Portugal's capital, Lisbon. Her mother is a Portuguese translator, while her father is a Brazilian engineer from Rio de Janeiro.

How many languages can Alba Baptista speak?

Baptista is a multi-linguist and can speak five languages, according to her IMDb profile. She is fluent in her native Portuguese and speaks German, French, Spanish, and English. She studied at a German school in Portugal.

Five facts about Chris Evans' wife, Alba Baptista. Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez on Getty Images (modified by author)

Baptista has an impressive resume in Portuguese TV and cinema

Chris Evans' wife started acting at around the age of 15 in Portuguese productions. In 2012, she had an uncredited role in the short film Amanhã é um Novo Dia. She landed her first main role in the 2014 short film Miami, for which she received the Best Actress Award at the Festival Ibérico de Ciné.

Her other roles in Portuguese cinema include Patrick (2019), Fatima (2020), L'Enfant (2022), and Amelia's Children (2023). Alba has also starred in popular Portuguese series and telenovelas such as Jardins Proibidos (2014–2015), A Impostora (2016-2017), Filha da Lei (2017), A Criação (2017), and Jogo Duplo (2017-2018).

Alba Baptista at Miu Miu Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Runway Show on March 7, 2023, in Paris, France. Photo: Swan Gallet (modified by author)

Warriors Nun marked Alba Baptista's first English-language role

Baptista's first English-language work was the lead role of Ava in the Netflix fantasy drama Warrior Nun, which premiered in 2020 but was cancelled in 2022 after two seasons. It will return as a trilogy of feature films, according to executive producer Dean English.

The actress portrays Natasha in the 2022 historical dramedy Mrs Harris Goes to Paris and Penny in the 2025 comedy thriller Borderline. Upcoming Alba Baptista movies in English include Mother Mary and Voltron. While discussing the difference between the industry in Portugal and Hollywood, the actress told W Magazine in August 2022:

Publicity is not really a thing in Portugal. I thought I knew what the press was, especially from looking at interviews with these big stars online. But once you're in it, it's a completely different experience—10-minute interviews constantly, for days and days.

Alba Baptista during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2022, in Venice, Italy. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto (modified by author)

How long has Chris Evans been with Alba?

The couple has been together for about four years. Chris Evans met Alba Baptista in 2021 when they were both filming projects in Europe and instantly knew she was the one, according to People. They first connected on Instagram in the fall of 2020 when the Avengers star started following her on Instagram, and she followed him back in 2021.

Evans made their relationship Instagram official in January 2023 by posting a video compilation of him and Baptista scaring each other throughout 2022 on his Instagram story. He captioned it "A look back at 2022."

On Valentine's Day 2023, the Captain America star posted a photo montage of the time shared with Baptista on his Instagram Stories. Before making their romance public, Chris had told People in November 2022 that he wished to settle down.

That's absolutely something I want... Wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.

Alba Baptista at the "Ich bin dein Mensch" premiere during the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival Summer Special on June 14, 2021, in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Andreas Rentz (modified by author)

Chris and Alba had two weddings

The couple exchanged vows on September 9, 2023, at a small ceremony held at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, where Chris Evans comes from. The wedding was attended by close family and friends, including MCU stars Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr.

They had a second wedding in Alba Baptista's native country of Portugal. Evans commented on the two weddings during his appearances at New York Comic Con in October 2023.

They were wonderful and beautiful. It's a lot planning a wedding. For those of you who are married, it takes a lot out of you...Now that we're through that, we've just kinda been enjoying life.

Alba and Chris Evans made their official red-carpet debut as a married couple at the Vanity Fair Oscar After-Party in March 2024. They have mostly kept their relationship private.

Alba Baptista attends the opening night of Tribeca Festival Lisbon on October 17, 2024, in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: Pedro Gomes (modified by author)

Alba and Evans' age difference

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have an age gap of 16 years. The Captain America star was born on June 13, 1981, making him 44 years old as of October 2025, while Alba was born on July 10, 1997, making her 28 years old.

The couple has not addressed their age difference. Chris' younger brother Scott Evans defended their relationship during his July 2023 appearance on The Viall Files podcast, saying people make it hard for the Defending Jacob actor to date.

It's tough with everything... People can ruin things pretty quickly... You can only take that for so long, and it makes relationships kind of hard for him.

Alba Baptista on the podcast "Geração 90" during the Tribeca Festival Lisboa on October 19, 2024, in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: Pedro Gomes (modified by author)

Conclusion

At Alba Baptista's age of 28, she is making waves beyond her home country of Portugal. Apart from being married to a Hollywood heartthrob, she is building her rising Hollywood career.

