“Ladies, I’m So Disappointed”: SA Claps Back at Purple Profiles Swooning Over Cat Matlala's Fashion
- Controversial businessman Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala wore outfits from international fashion houses during his ad hoc committee appearance
- The price tags of his clothing made many people, particularly women, express admiration
- South Africans called out the social media users and wondered whether their purple profile pictures were done in vain
After murder-accused businessman Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala appeared before Parliament's ad hoc committee in designer outfits, many South Africans, including those with purple profile pictures, disregarded his charges. Several internet users pointed out the hypocrisy and expressed disappointment.
On 27 November, 2025, the TikTok account NDABANEWS posted side-by-side pictures of Cat from two different days when he attended his hearing at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre. He currently awaits trial for the attempted murder of his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane. Cat was probed about allegations of police corruption and controversial ties to political figures.
On one day, the accused wore head-to-toe Burberry, and on the other day, he donned Fendi, two luxury fashion houses that are usually worn by the elite. According to TikTok user @lassytshwale's post, Cat's Fendi shirt costs over R17 000, while his Burberry shoes may have been more than R14 000.
Women swoon over Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala's style
Thousands of social media users, mostly women, entered the comment section to express admiration for Cat's luxury threads. A few app users pointed out that some of the women who were swooning over Cat had purple profile pictures. This is a symbolic stance highlighting the ongoing gender-based violence and femicide in the country.
The non-profit organisation Women for Change started the movement appealed to the government to declare the atrocities a national disaster and led a national shutdown on 21 November, 2025.
Purple profile pictures linked to Cat's admirers are quite contradictory, given the tenderpreneur's charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
@lastamethyst confessed in the comments:
"All the purple profile pictures thirsting over him are scaring me."
@jenniferseptember0 remarked with a laugh:
"A few moments later, an orange jumpsuit, ask Thabo Bester."
@the_chill_guy_za joked with the public:
"This one and Thabo Bester are in competition with one another to see who has the best court drip."
@makelisefara shared under the post:
"Guys, we need to understand that this is the only way he used to dress when he was outside. He doesn’t have clothes from Mr Price or Truworths. So we can’t expect him to wear cheap clothes like us."
@siphiwesihle.e exclaimed the online community:
"You guys need to remember that this isn’t a telenovela! He (allegedly) committed serious crimes!"
@kamantuli1 noted in the comment section:
"Yoh, ladies, I'm so disappointed."
Watch the TikTok video posted on NDABANEWS's account below:
