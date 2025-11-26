On Wednesday, 26 November 2025, Vusimuzi Matlala made his first appearance before Parliament's ad hoc committee

Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on a video of Vusimuzi Matlala's exchange with Norman Arendse when he was asked to clarify his famous nickname 'Cat'

Social media users shared mixed reactions, with some amused, while others criticised the exchange between Matlala and Arendse

Sizwe Dhlomo found Vusimuzi Matlala's cheeky response before parliament's ad hoc committee hilarious. Image: JustSecuCluster/X, Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Renowned broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo has reacted to a video of murder accused Vusimuzi Matlala clarifying the meaning of his nickname, “Cat”.

After his lawyers attempted to postpone his appearance before parliament’s ad hoc committee, Vusimuzi Matlala made his initial testimony on Wednesday, 26 November 2025, at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria, where he is being held while awaiting his next court appearance in a case in which he is accused of plotting the assassination of his ex-girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane.

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts as Vusimuzi Matlala explains "Cat" nickname

In a video shared by current affairs and entertainment blogger News Live SA, Matlala described himself as a devoted husband and father.

“And I'm married. I've got nine children with my wife. I support all of my children,” he told legislators.

In a lighter moment, evidence leader Advocate Norman Arendse inquired about Matlala’s nickname, “Cat”, asking whether it was a reference to the common saying that a cat has nine lives or if it was simply due to his having nine children. Matlala cheekily responded:

“Nine children.”

Watch the video below:

Sizwe Dhlomo took to his official X account and reacted to the video. Dhlomo found the whole exchange between the alleged Big Five Cartel member and Arendse hilarious. Dhlomo’s simple reaction read:

“lol!”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Sizwe Dhlomo laughs at Vusimuzi Matlala's joke

In the comments, social media users weighed in with mixed reactions. While some also found the exchange hilarious, others criticised Matlala and Arendse for allegedly wasting time rather than addressing the important issues, such as the allegations against Matlala.

Others focused on his revelation that he allegedly has nine children with his wife, Tsakani, who is one of his co-accused in the attempted murder of Tebogo Thobejane.

Here are some of the comments:

@AndriesSip16919 :

"Nine! Give her Wife the flowers."

@cricketgreeni criticised:

“Rather cheesy and not funny.”

@MphoPieLava said:

“Considering the level of allegations against him, this shouldn’t be a LoL thing 🚮🚮”

@uKilla_K shared:

“Funny, but wasting our time with jokes here.”

@MphoTaedi joked:

“Nine kids😅🤦🏾‍♂️ the man needed that money.”

@MbalizaBlose said:

“Nine children with one woman? If she birthed that many kids, then wow😳”

@kaykayNW remarked:

“He tried a dad joke 😆”

@MthabineJustice exclaimed:

"Aaah, that nine lives joke 🤔"

SA weighed in on Sizwe Dhlomo's reaction to Vusimuzi Matlala's exchange with Norman Arendse. Image: JustSecuCluster/X, Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Tebogo Thobejane shares personal details about Vusimuzi Matlala relationship

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that former Muvhango actress, Tebogo Thobejane, opened up about her past romance with ex-boyfriend Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala.

Thobejane shared details about how she and Matlala first met, where they would spend time together as a couple and how he behaved around her. She also shared whether she would appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

