Tebogo Thobejane had social media buzzing over her stunning new Chanel handbag

The actress flaunted her pricey accessory on her social media page, and the R100K price tag had people raising questions

While people debated over the price of her handbag, others revisited her ongoing legal drama with her controversial ex-boyfriend

Former ‘Muvhango’ actress Tebogo Thobejane gave online users a glimpse into her luxurious lifestyle. Images: tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

South African actress Tebogo Thobejane is at the centre of another online discussion, this time, over her expensive designer handbag.

The former Muvhango actress, who played Belinda in the now-defunct soapie, shared a video debuting her Chanel Mini handbag, featuring stunning rich burgundy velvet and gold-tone hardware.

Taking to her Instagram story on Thursday, 29 November 2025, the content creator posted a video of herself being driven in a luxurious car with her bag beside her while Summer Walker's Go Girl blasts in the background.

Her handbag is reported to cost between R100,000 and R187,000 for the newer models, while pre-owned and vintage pieces can cost between R74,900 and R130,000.

Tebogo Thobejane flaunted her wealth and casually debuted her Chanel Mini handbag, which is valued at around R100,000. Image: tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

While this wouldn't be the first time Thobejane gave followers a glimpse into her soft lifestyle, her pricey accessory had social media buzzing to no end, particularly over her ongoing legal drama that has been dominating headlines.

In the comment section, online users critiqued Tebogo's new purchase and revisited her ongoing legal issues, particularly her attempted murder case.

Watch Tebogo Thobejane's video below.

Social media reacts to Tebogo Thobejane's video

Online users argued that Tebogo Thobejane was not making efforts to keep a low profile after her assassination attempt. Read some of their comments below.

lurvDayimani said:

"Ay, she’s not scared. I wouldn’t even get close to these people, I’d live my quiet life."

PhaksiM said:

"You'd think she'd be keeping a low profile with everything that's happening."

Billy_PMS asked:

"Didn't they say she fled the country for a safe place?"

MmatonaN88353 was curious:

"Isn’t she afraid for her life?"

Online users revisited Tebogo Thobejane's relationship with Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala. Images: tebogocthobejane/ Instagram, WhyUfikelate/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Meanwhile, others revisited her ongoing legal drama with her ex-boyfriend, businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, who is in prison for her attempted assassination.

According to Briefly News, the couple met in 2020 at a private event and dated for a year before ending their relationship.

About two years after their split, on 23 October 2023, Thobejane survived a shooting allegedly orchestrated by Matlala that left her friend in a wheelchair.

In the comment section, online users speculated that the actress's handbag may have been bought by her controversial ex.

TheDowManiac wrote:

"A criminal bought that bag."

LwandleMkh_ added:

"That's all Cat's money."

Bull_Dozer101 speculated:

"Our tax money through the Cat guy. ANC beneficiaries."

Afrika_kaNguni wrote:

"Bought with Cat's money."

Tebogo Thobejane reacts to Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's Woolies bag claims

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Tebogo Thobejane's reaction to Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's claims that he used Woolworths bags to transport money.

The actress shared a cryptic Instagram post that related directly to her ex-boyfriend's claims, seemingly responding to him indirectly.

Source: Briefly News