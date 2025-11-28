Tebogo Thobejane threw subtle shade at her former lover, Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, after his testimony before Parliament's ad hoc committee

On Thursday, 27 November 2025, Vusimuzi Matlala claimed he gave Bheki Cele R500,000 in two batches

Tebogo Thobejane poked fun at one particular part of her former lover's testimony on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Tebogo Thobejane poked fun at her ex-boyfriend Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's testimony. Image: tebogocthobejane/Instagram, JustSecuCluster/X

Source: UGC

Former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane took a subtle jab at her former boyfriend, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, following his testimony before the Parliament’s ad hoc committee on Thursday, 27 November 2025.

Matlala made his second appearance before Parliament’s ad hoc committee at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, Pretoria, where he is being held while awaiting his next court appearance in a case in which he is accused of allegedly plotting the assassination of Tebogo Thobejane.

Tebogo Thobejane takes a subtle jab at Vusimuzi Matlala

During his second appearance before legislators, Vusimuzi Matlala alleged that he gave former Police Minister Bheki Cele R500,000, contradicting Cele, who previously said he did not receive money from him.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Matlala claimed that he transported the money to Cele in two batches of R300,000 and R200,000 in a Woolworths bag.

"I always operate with a Woolies bag. That's the money bag," Matlala said.

Matlala also alleged that Bheki wanted a house in Trafalgar, KwaZulu-Natal for his son. Trafalgar is a seaside resort village located in the Ugu District Municipality. He said that Cele told him he had a secret son. The son is in engineering.

Matlala’s claim sparked memes and hilarious remarks on social media, and Tebogo Thobejane joined in the fun. Taking to her Instagram stories, Tebogo Thobejane posted a picture of a Woolies bag, which she later deleted.

See the screenshot below:

Tebogo Thobejane took a subtle jab at her former boyfriend. Image: tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

Tebogo Thobejane shares personal details about her relationship with Cat Matlala

In other news, Tebogo Thobejane opened up about her past romance with ex-boyfriend Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala.

Thobejane shared details about how she and Matlala first met.

“He asked his friend to call me over so we could talk. He was charming, generous, attentive, the version of a man many women are taught to trust,” Thobejane told the Sunday Times.

She said they would have some quality time at his house. At the time, Tebogo said she did not suspect that Vusimuzi Matlala was an alleged member of the Big Five Cartel.

“He didn’t come across as a villain. Cat and I always hung around his house,” Thobejane added.

She also shared whether she would make an appearance at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry or not.

How much Vusimuzi Matlala paid for the hit against Tebogo Thobejane

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the Madlanga Commission heard what role Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala played in the attempted hit of his ex-girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane. The Madlanga Commission also heard how much Matlala allegedly paid for Thobejane to be assassinated.

Reacting to the revelation, some social media users were curious to know why Vusi Matlala allegedly ordered a hit on Tebogo Thobejane. Others were appalled that people were ready to take Tebogo’s life for the amount.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News