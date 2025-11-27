On Thursday, 27 November 2025, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighed in on Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's testimony on his show PowerTalk

In his monologue, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also advised the legislators who make up the Ad Hoc Committee

Ndlozi encouraged the legislators to ask tough questions and not fall for Matlala's games

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighed in on Vusimuzi Matlala's appearance before Parliament's ad hoc committee. Image: JustSecuCluster/X, mbuyisenindlozi/Instagram

Source: UGC

Power FM presenter Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has weighed in on Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s testimony before Parliament’s ad hoc committee, urging legislators to stay sharp and not be misled.

In a clip shared by Power FM on TikTok on Thursday, 27 November 2025, Ndlozi weighed in on Matlala’s initial appearance before Parliament’s ad hoc committee on Wednesday, 26 November 2025, at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, Pretoria, where he is being held while awaiting his next court appearance in a case in which he is accused of plotting the assassination of his ex-girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi dismisses Vusimuzi Matlala's testimony

Ndlozi criticised Matlala’s testimony, particularly the claim that Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi allegedly asked him for a favour. The former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) politician suggested that Matlala’s story was an effort to discredit Mkhwanazi and other police officers who had exposed him and other alleged criminals.

“I suspect that these chaps went to rewrite their script, coordinate what they have to say, and they are not retreating to destabilise the criminal justice system. Their narrative seeks to discredit the people who are exposing them, in the main, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, Khumalo and Masemola,” Ndlozi said.

He dismissed Matlala’s testimony on his first day before the ad hoc committee, stating that it should be taken with a pinch of salt.

“I would insist that none of what he has presented yet constitutes any definitive evidence to the effect that we should distrust the fact that, one, he’s got people in his payroll that belong to the bench, maybe, that belong in the higher echelons of the police, that he’s implicated in serious murders, including those of Babita (Deokaran),” he warned.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi warns MPs about Vusimuzi Matlala

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi expressed hope that legislators would interrogate Vusimuzi Matlala, mindful of the serious allegations he faces.

“I hope members of Parliament don’t retreat to ask very serious questions. The game he’s trying to play, I hope they can crack through it. This is a person upon whom serious allegations have been made. His weapons have been linked to so many murders. I hope we keep this in mind. We are dealing with a possibly serious criminal. Serious murderer, in terms of the allegations that have been put,” Mbuyiseni Ndlozi added.

He accused Matlala of playing a game and expressed hope that if the alleged top boss of the Big Five Cartel appears before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, he would be exposed.

“We are not going to be diverted in the game of propaganda that tries to shift the attention. So, I hope members of Parliament do justice. But as you all know, I trust the Commission. If the chap gets to appear before the Madlanga Commission, yah, this game he has put there will not survive,” Ndlozi said.

Watch the video below:

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi warned MPs after Vusimuzi Matlala's appearance. Image: mbuyisenindlozi/Instagram, JustSecuCluster/X

Source: UGC

Ntsiki Mazwai fears South Africans will “fall in love” with Vusimuzi Matlala

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai expressed deep concern regarding the continued public attention received by controversial businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala,

The podcaster warned that Matlala's growing public profile might be strong enough to make South Africans overlook his past criminal history. Mazwai's statement quickly ignited a heated social media debate, coinciding with Matlala's ongoing trial before the Ad Hoc Committee.

Source: Briefly News