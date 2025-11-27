Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala Said Major-General Lesetja Senona Is Like His Big Brother

Attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala testified about his relationship with KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Lesetja Senona

Matlala appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee, which called him to testify to his alleged connections within the South African Police Service

Matlala recalled an incident where he had asked Senona to travel with him to meet KZN Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Cat Matlala said he was close to General Lesetja Senona. Image: Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

Source: Facebook

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Tenderpreneur and suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala testified about his relationship with KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss General Lesetja Senona.

Matlala appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee, which held its sitting at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre on 27 November 2025. Matlala answered questions from African National Congress Member of Parliament Khusela Diko.

Matlala testifies about Senona

In his response, Matlala spoke about the meeting he allegedly had with KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at the Pearls of Umhlanga. He wanted Senonsa with him at the meeting because he was in KZN, and Mkhwanazi was going to be comfortable with someone he knew. He also did not want to go by himself.

Diko pressed on for more information. Matlala said he asked former Police Minister Bheki Cele to bring someone with him and mentioned Senona. Dko asked her what her relationship to Senonsa was.

"He's like a big brother to me," he said.

Why did Cat Matlala testify

Matlala testified after multiple witnesses implicated him in alleged police corruption in the country. He was accused of exerting undue influence over top police officers, including suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya. He was also linked to suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

Matlala was also implicated by multiple witnesses before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Crime Intelligence boss General Dumisani Khumalo alleged that Matlalawas part of a network of criminal cartels known as the Big Five.

Cat Matlala continued to testify before the Ad Hoc Committee. Image: Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

Source: Facebook

What you need to know about Cat Matlala's testimony

Eswatini Home Affairs official arrested

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Eswatini Home Affairs arrested a Home Affairs official after she was accused of fraud. She was accused of providing Matlalawith a fraudulent passport.

Nonhlanhla Malambe appeared before the Mbabane Magistrates' Court on 27 November. She was also accused of fraudulently issuing Matlala a fake birth certificate and an ID.

Source: Briefly News