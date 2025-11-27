Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala Said Major-General Lesetja Senona Is Like His Big Brother
- Attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala testified about his relationship with KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Lesetja Senona
- Matlala appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee, which called him to testify to his alleged connections within the South African Police Service
- Matlala recalled an incident where he had asked Senona to travel with him to meet KZN Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi
PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Tenderpreneur and suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala testified about his relationship with KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss General Lesetja Senona.
Matlala appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee, which held its sitting at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre on 27 November 2025. Matlala answered questions from African National Congress Member of Parliament Khusela Diko.
Matlala testifies about Senona
In his response, Matlala spoke about the meeting he allegedly had with KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at the Pearls of Umhlanga. He wanted Senonsa with him at the meeting because he was in KZN, and Mkhwanazi was going to be comfortable with someone he knew. He also did not want to go by himself.
Diko pressed on for more information. Matlala said he asked former Police Minister Bheki Cele to bring someone with him and mentioned Senona. Dko asked her what her relationship to Senonsa was.
"He's like a big brother to me," he said.
Why did Cat Matlala testify
Matlala testified after multiple witnesses implicated him in alleged police corruption in the country. He was accused of exerting undue influence over top police officers, including suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya. He was also linked to suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi.
Matlala was also implicated by multiple witnesses before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Crime Intelligence boss General Dumisani Khumalo alleged that Matlalawas part of a network of criminal cartels known as the Big Five.
What you need to know about Cat Matlala's testimony
- Security was beefed up at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre as Matlasla prepared to testify before the Ad Hoc Committee
- Matlala said that he gave North West businessman Brown Mogotsi money to help him with his case against the South African Police Service
- He alleged that when he had a meeting with Mkhwanazi, who asked him for a favour
- He also said that he gave former Police Minister Bheki Cele R500,000
- The money was further revealed to be for a house Cele wanted to buy in Trafalgar for his allegedly secret son
Eswatini Home Affairs official arrested
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Eswatini Home Affairs arrested a Home Affairs official after she was accused of fraud. She was accused of providing Matlalawith a fraudulent passport.
Nonhlanhla Malambe appeared before the Mbabane Magistrates' Court on 27 November. She was also accused of fraudulently issuing Matlala a fake birth certificate and an ID.
